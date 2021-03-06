Volunteer Corner: From babies to seniors, Diaper Bank ready to assist

Acne, addiction, Asperger’s, AIDS — what do they have in common? How about depression, disability, domestic violence? Perhaps stuttering, schizophrenia, STDs?
Our society has slowly evolved toward viewing all these more openly with better understanding and more compassion. It wasn’t always this way. So many people were judged, mocked, shunned, bullied, excluded, or endured shame or embarrassment. It’s taken a long time, and some are still a work in progress. We hope we are more “civilized” today, and realize that we need to show better judgement about them. No judgement at all would be ideal.
Incontinence remains one of those “let’s not talk about it” realities that we still find difficult. If you ever wet the bed as a kid, what reaction did you get? Did you feel shame? Just the term adult diaper still has its very unfair connotations, doesn’t it — impaired, awkward, embarrassed?
It shouldn’t.
Although The Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona does focus about 80 percent of its work providing children’s diapers, as well as items like menstrual products, the other 20 percent are adults in financial need who deal with incontinence. A third of adults have bladder issues, and 80 percent of those are women. People think of diapers as only for babies, dependent and unable to control themselves, but this organization believes when you take control of your situation, you are showing strength and independence.
“Part of our job is raising awareness,” says Leslie Pike, who manages programs and volunteerism for the nonprofit that provides these very expensive absorbent products for anyone who meets the financial guidelines. “Many don’t reach out for help. It’s amazing how long people will just live with this and not speak up. They’re embarrassed.”
“It’s such a private problem,” agrees volunteer coordinator Elisabeth Monsma, “so you start restricting your own life.”
“Most adults we serve are active,” Pike said. “We emphasize dignity and respect. We know it’s a hard obstacle to overcome because people don’t talk about it, but this allows them to continue to live independently in their own homes.”
They primarily assist struggling parents, of course, since diapers and menstrual products are not cheap, but there are also men with prostate issues, the disabled, the elderly, and women who have just given birth who deal with incontinence every day. They are there for them, too. If they are in financial need, they shouldn’t hesitate to get help because of incontinence.
The Diaper Bank utilizes Pima Council on Aging, health fairs and medical providers to try to get the word out. They want people to feel comfortable asking and wearing. Their national network lobbies for legislative support as well.
Pike added that she has seen an increasing financial strain on working parents as COVID takes its toll. The Diaper Bank offers a variety of choices for their babies, including a cloth diaper option.
“They shouldn’t have to make a decision between buying these products they need and keeping their internet, for example,” she said.
The pandemic has restricted volunteering, but you can still sign up for a “bundling party.” Church and school groups and individuals gather on a Saturday in a sanitized area with strict COVID protocols, and they put the products together so they can be easily distributed, Monsma explained. It’s a great way to help out.
Groups of 8 to 15 should contact her directly, elisabeth@diaperbank.org, and individuals should explore dates and times and sign up through the Golden App sponsored by United Way.
No one with a baby and no one with incontinence should go without because they don’t have the money.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org