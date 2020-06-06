Volunteer Corner: Friends In Deed, true community cornerstone

Each of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse's hundred or so nonprofit partners does fantastic and important work serving the needs of so many people in this area, and no one should ever play favorites. However, if I were going to personally recommend a volunteer opportunity, Friends in Deed would be at or near the top of my list. I believe there’s a place for anyone, and that person would feel welcome and useful right away.
Founded by Jackie Wight and 17 friends in 1971, FID boasts about 200 volunteers — there is not a single paid person working there — and they provide a variety of essential services to mainly the local elderly population with only the financial help of grateful recipients and gifts from community members and organizations.
Most known for free lending of medical equipment, FID volunteers also organize blood pressure screenings and blood drives, their famous Friday social gatherings to get people out of the house and meeting others, and transportation for shopping, medical, legal and financial appointments, plus special events.
They make meeting space available for nonprofits at no charge. They also donate blankets, shawls, hats, toys, and other items crafted in their “Yarn Closet” to foster kids, Ronald McDonald House, vets, Salvation Army, women’s shelters, and many others.
“We’re a family,” declared Madeline Sperry, a retired public health professional and former foster kid herself. She started out working the front desk and is now their Operations Director.
“They tell me I put out fires,” she modestly said, but the fact is that she runs the whole building. She has also volunteered at SAV, VAS, and the Community Food Bank.
In 2019 alone, FID lent nearly 7,000 pieces of essential medical equipment to individuals in need, and to local mental health and public health facilities, as well as donating 183 handmade blankets to 18 different charities.
Although some locations are now affected by COVID-19, they normally transport residents every week to two Tucson malls, Trader Joe’s, and Whole Foods. Locally, they take them to Walmart, the 99c Store, Safeway, banks, doctors, pharmacies, lawyers, the food bank, and special outings like the Tubac Art Festival.
“There are a lot of people in Green Valley who can’t drive up to Tucson anymore, and some can’t drive at all,” Sperry pointed out.
With two wheelchair vans, a beautiful bus, and about 95 volunteers in their own cars, FID fights the real but hidden battle against loneliness and helplessness in our senior community, assisting generally anyone who requests their services.
They are challenged even more during the summer, since a majority of their drivers have left for the season, and the pandemic has already significantly reduced volunteer numbers in all organizations.
“We don’t shut down operations in the summer and our clients don’t leave,” Sperry put it, “so we really need drivers during those months.”
Two volunteer dispatchers instantly provide drivers with contact information and detailed directions for each trip.
“We average 35 drives per day,” Sperry said, but most volunteers only go out once a week, so FID needs many more people who want to step up and experience that indescribable satisfaction of granting something to those who can’t get it on their own anymore.
“I would want someone to be there for me if I someday would need that help,” she said.
FID's motto states it clearly: All programs are available at no charge. The volunteers make it happen. Your donations make it possible.
FID keeps it simple, but it nobly and quietly touches so many lives.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org