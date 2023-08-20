Friends In Deed is a 150-plus volunteer, non-profit organization established 51 years ago. It is committed to providing no-cost services to the communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita. We have no paid staff or government funding; we rely on donations solely from people like you!

Bob Burroughs has been a volunteer wheelchair and social van driver for Friends In Deed (FID) for the last five years. Born near Buffalo, New York, he graduated from college with a Ph.D in Biochemistry. But he soon found more interesting and exciting avenues to pursue, including a four-year stint in the US Air Force. Bob eventually became an importer, then a specialty retailer for 26 years, selling unique merchandise in up to 13 malls at one point.

7.23 Bob Burroughs.JPG

Volunteer Bob Burroughs enjoys providing transportation to those in his community who need a ride. 
7.23 Ann Sprinkle.JPG

Ann Sprinkle has volunteered weekly at the front desk for four years. 


Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?