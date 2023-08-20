Friends In Deed is a 150-plus volunteer, non-profit organization established 51 years ago. It is committed to providing no-cost services to the communities of Green Valley and Sahuarita. We have no paid staff or government funding; we rely on donations solely from people like you!
Bob Burroughs has been a volunteer wheelchair and social van driver for Friends In Deed (FID) for the last five years. Born near Buffalo, New York, he graduated from college with a Ph.D in Biochemistry. But he soon found more interesting and exciting avenues to pursue, including a four-year stint in the US Air Force. Bob eventually became an importer, then a specialty retailer for 26 years, selling unique merchandise in up to 13 malls at one point.
Burroughs drives up to three times per week and said he had driven veterans in New York state for five years before coming here.
Why does Bob drive so much? “The genuine appreciation that the passengers give is so heartfelt, and I really enjoy our conversations. It is my pleasure to drive them.”
He is a member of the Green Valley Singles Club, meeting weekly. The group enjoys dinners, entertainment, tours and shopping for fun. Bob has often given the FID transportation dispatchers ideas for future rides and interesting events. He also convinced at least four other people to become volunteer drivers at FID, which we always need. See our calendar of events online at www.fid-gv.org Thank you Bob, for your service to the country and to Friends In Deed!
Ann Sprinkle has been a resident of the Green Valley area since 2016 and a front desk monitor each Monday morning for four years, Ann Sprinkle hails from Portland, Maine. She graduated from nursing school and worked as an operating nurse in Maine, then eventually moved to Fresno, California. In Fresno, Sprinkle became the manager of an outpatient surgery center for an ophthalmologist.
She states, “I simply loved the work I did over my entire career!” She has four children: two boys still living in Maine, one daughter in Kentucky and one here in Green Valley. She has three grandchildren.
Asked what she enjoys most about volunteering at Friends In Deed, Ann replied, “The appreciation that I get from our clients when I help them with medical equipment or advice. They are so complimentary that it makes my time really satisfying.”
Ann has been married to her husband Dale for 23 years. In her free time, she enjoys playing Mahjong, doing daily stretching, yoga, line dancing twice weekly and painting with watercolors and acrylics. She is also involved in the Santa Rita Art League. Thank you Ann, FID appreciates your colorful personality and professional experience!
FID offers short-term loans of durable medical equipment, free blood pressure clinics twice weekly, Friday morning social events and personal car or wheelchair transportation to medical, dental or legal appointments, both locally and in Tucson. Also, there are specially arranged social rides in our 11-passenger van to selected restaurants, tours, Trader Joe’s, Costco and the Tucson Mall. One week minimum notice is necessary for all rides.
For transportation appointments call 520-625-4424. For general questions call 520-625-1150. Friends In Deed is located at 301 W. Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley, AZ 85614 and is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit us online at www.fid.gv.org. You can become a valued volunteer by visiting our office and completing an application. Only three hours per week are required. We are in immediate need of front desk monitors, drivers, transportation dispatchers and equipment cleaners.
Friends in Deed invites you to join our wonderful cadre of volunteers. You can make a difference in the lives of your neighbors. Call us at 520-625-4424 to see how.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.
