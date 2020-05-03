Volunteer Corner: Food bank grant writer connects with community

When we think of volunteers, we usually picture an observable activity. But there are almost always board members in the background at nonprofits whose selfless efforts aren’t as up front and visible. Yet, they are giving everything they have to the organization, just like any other volunteer.
Curt Keim works tirelessly behind the scenes for the Sahuarita Food Bank and Community Resource Center (SFB-CRC) as its board vice president and chief grant writer. He is one of the reasons the organization continues to grow and now is meeting the challenge of increasing need created by COVID-19.
“This is a working board, not an advisory board,” Keim is apt to say.
The retired Moravian College Dean joined SFB-CRC’s board in 2014. He and his wife were interested in a solid connection to the community after moving here in 2013, so they looked for a local church and found Good Shepherd United Church of Christ a good fit for them.
“I approached the person who did grant proposals. The next thing I knew I was the new grant writer,” Keim notes.
Winning grants for a charity requires research and persuasive writing skills that are second nature for a man who spent most of his adult life studying Sub-Saharan Africa’s peoples and their heritage.
As a college student, he wanted to see the world, so he juggled graduate school with learning French in Belgium and teaching at a boys’ school in Africa. He and his wife bought a VW van in Amsterdam and drove it all over the continent. He ultimately spent years lining up translators and sometimes cycling from village to village to speak with elders in remote areas about their cultural history.
Keim wrote a text on the subject, as well as another book on the history and art of the Mangbetu Kingdom for the American Museum of Natural History, where he served as a research associate. His work destroyed a lot of false perceptions of the cultures in Africa. He continues to research and write about it, while using those same talents nearly 30 hours a week in his roles as SFB-CRC vice-president and grant writer. His contributions have a huge impact on the capabilities of the organization to keep providing their services.
“I think that people who have something to contribute should use their skills for their community,” he said. “We need more leaders who can put their energy toward helping those in need.”
Keim is always lauding the efforts of the food bank’s 200 volunteers who toil on the front lines on-to-one every week. But there are perhaps too few who take notice of the countless hours of work out of the spotlight from board members like him.
“Board members do have to devote a lot of time,” he notes, “and in order to write a good grant proposal you have to know about the nuts and bolts of what the food bank does.”
The SFB-CRC Board is not just setting goals and making decisions from afar. They are regularly involved in fundraising, managing, and making contacts. And their vision and leadership during this pandemic has been especially crucial, since they have had to reevaluate and adjust everything they do.
“There is absolutely no way that the SFB-CRC would have grown as it has without Curt’s daily commitment to seeking/finding, good governance, and excellence in fulfilling our mission,” declares Penny Pestle, the board president.
