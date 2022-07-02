Volunteer Corner: Finding your best volunteer experience

One of the most important aspects of volunteering is getting the right fit. That was a central reason for establishing the Volunteer Clearinghouse in this community.
The Clearinghouse takes into consideration experience, preferences, physical capabilities, and much more in trying to help potential volunteers get the right match. Yet, there are generally intangibles in our personalities that we sometimes don’t consider. Those little things, though, can make all the difference as we try to find the best volunteer experience possible.
People usually won’t stay in a position if they don’t enjoy it. Let’s face it, volunteer work is not a job you need for income, so it’s easy to walk away if it becomes less of a reward or we recognize it’s just not working out. The Clearinghouse exists to try to help prevent that.
The following are admittedly broad generalizations and there are certainly always exceptions, but I think it’s a good little exercise to try to honestly evaluate where you think your own personal traits fall into these four categories. It’s a place to start when pondering a possible volunteer position.
• More reserved types will stereotypically prefer assignments that are in a quieter, almost “be by myself” kind of situations like animal rescue, libraries, patrol, warehouse or repair work, transport, environmental and beautification projects — jobs within an organization that keep volunteers a little bit more behind the scenes. You’re not usually compelled to meet and greet and speak too much.
• On the other hand, people who are generally quicker to start up a conversation should maybe consider high traffic scenarios like reception, home visiting, customer assistance, teaching/mentoring, greeting/ushering, tourist guidance — assignments that involve constant shared interaction. It’s all about direct communication with people, whether you go to them or they come to you.
• There are those who have probably always accepted this next characteristic about themselves, but perhaps don’t openly admit it because of humility. They are the special people who can easily sense the feelings of others and experience joy in providing comfort and a helping hand. They can find enhanced personal growth and expanded fulfillment working in assignments at food banks, Salvation Army, hospice, hospitals, schools, aging/disabled assistance, and almost any situation where the feedback is perhaps more deeply and earnestly immediate and gratifying.
• Some folks seem to thrive on problem solving. I think they should take a good look at boards, advocacy organizations or any non-profit that needs people to look for solutions to improve whatever they do. These are the ones who plan, organize, and brainstorm. They are needed in situations where people gather round the table and analyze information for the benefit of the entire operation, like Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis, government connected groups, courts, councils, boards, committees, infrastructure improvement projects, etc.
If you can start by assessing carefully the little things about you and what you like/dislike or feel most comfortable doing, it could make a difference in the direction you look. Taking a volunteer assignment just because you believe in the cause, or maybe because you know someone who volunteers there, or you sort of think it might work out, can often lead to dead ends and disappointments.
Start by scrupulously searching your own personality before taking that first step and you’ll more likely get the best fit for you.
