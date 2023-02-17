Georgia Puttock with some of her friends 2023.jpg

TALGV volunteer photographer Georgia Puttock poses on the other side of the camera with a few of her furry friends. 

Most people volunteer at The Animal League of Green Valley (TALGV) because they love cats and dogs and want to help the homeless ones. Often people have recently retired and are looking for an activity to help occupy their time. Volunteers are the lifeblood of TALGV. In fact, TALGV is an all-volunteer organization. There are many interesting volunteer opportunities available at TALGV. One such opportunity is serving as a photographer.

For 17 years, Georgia Puttock has been photographing cats and dogs for TALGV. TALGV is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide shelter, medical care, training, love and affection as well as adoption opportunities for the cats and dogs in its care. Georgia didn’t even know TALGV existed until she saw a note on the wall at the Green Valley Camera Club advertising for a photographer.



Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

