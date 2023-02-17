Most people volunteer at The Animal League of Green Valley (TALGV) because they love cats and dogs and want to help the homeless ones. Often people have recently retired and are looking for an activity to help occupy their time. Volunteers are the lifeblood of TALGV. In fact, TALGV is an all-volunteer organization. There are many interesting volunteer opportunities available at TALGV. One such opportunity is serving as a photographer.
For 17 years, Georgia Puttock has been photographing cats and dogs for TALGV. TALGV is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide shelter, medical care, training, love and affection as well as adoption opportunities for the cats and dogs in its care. Georgia didn’t even know TALGV existed until she saw a note on the wall at the Green Valley Camera Club advertising for a photographer.
17 ago, there were not nearly as many animals at TALGV as there are today. In fact, we adopted 372 animals in 2016 compared to 864 animals in 2022. Now that is a lot of critters to photograph!
Georgia always enjoyed taking pictures; however, she had no experience taking animal pictures. In fact, she had no training in photography and knew nothing about cameras. She said, “if you put it on automatic, I shoot it.” Well whether on automatic or not, Georgia takes amazing pictures. She has a natural talent and captures the animal’s spirit perfectly. Usually, one of Georgia’s pictures is what draws a potential adopter to TALGV.
Georgia spends an enormous amount of time coming to TALGV and taking the pictures and then going home and printing the pictures along with the animal’s biography as well as posting the pictures on TALGV’s website. When questioned as to how many hours she volunteers each week, she honestly could not answer. She said if her husband didn’t do the grocery shopping and cooking, all bets would be off. Her husband is a vital support system, allowing her to do the essential work she needs to do.
Georgia is also on TALGV’s Board of Directors where she is able to glean information about the cats and dogs to help her with the photography. She is also very wise and offers sage advice and suggestions.
Anyone who receives the Green Valley News or Sahuarita Sun has witnessed Georgia’s charming pictures. She credits the volunteer dog and cat handlers for her success. “The big secret to taking photos is the volunteers who help you.”
Georgia’s favorite part about volunteering is not only working with the cats and dogs but also working with the other volunteers. They are friendly and helpful and always willing to lend a hand when she needs assistance. Oh, and the cats make it fun too, especially when they try to sit on Georgia when she is attempting to take a picture.
If anyone is interested in learning more about the varied volunteer opportunities at TALGV, please send an email to info@talgv.org with your questions. The cats and dogs (and volunteers) welcome all new applicants!
