Volunteer Corner: Desk-building woodworkers chipping in

Author William Golding said “the greatest ideas are the simplest.”
Former teacher Jessica Dennes was tutoring a student who stored all his books in a closet. How can she get him a bookcase? Roni Singh connects needy families to the internet. Why can’t they have desks for their lap tops? Lance Johnson heads a group of woodworkers who make hundreds of toys for St. Andrews Children’s Clinic and the Salvation Army. Why not make desks, too?
Retired engineer and furniture builder Jim Fearnside wondered who these families are that can’t afford a desk for their children, so he reached out to find them. Quail Creek woodworker Tom Green heard about the idea and thought, hey, I can do that.
Distance learning due to COVID has created yet another financial burden for young families struggling to keep jobs and pay bills — simple items taken for granted like a desk or a lamp. Dennes created a movement in Tucson called Spaces to Learn, seeking helpers and financial support to get kids equipment they need to learn at home. Village Community Ministries through The Village Church (villagersonline.com) assisted with money, drives, and volunteers to bring in desks, lamps, headsets, and bookcases.
“We’ve given 100 items to 100 kids since August,” she said, and parents are ecstatic.
Singh works with the Better Together: “Connect our Students” program locally. It has already connected 23 families with internet service since school started. She and Dennes are now partnering, Singh said, to give disadvantaged kids a fair chance to learn. Dennes hopes to expand Spaces to Learn to Sahuarita, Green Valley, and Santa Cruz County over the next few months.
Johnson is a past-president of Woodworkers of GVR and chairs the decades-long toy gifting project for the club that boasted 450 members prior to COVID. He now spearheads their new desk building project.
“I’ll get the volunteers, if you can line up recipients,” Johnson told fellow member Jim Fearnside, Already a volunteer at the Sahuarita Food Bank, Fearnside talked to them first, then contacted schools all over the area.
“Nogales said they would take them all,” he recalls. The need was obvious and big.
Johnson’s group set a budget and picked up $700 in donations in just two weeks. They finished 20 desks and have materials for 10 more.
“When this came up, folks who had been working on the toy project found that it was a natural fit,” he said.
“It’s a simple design,” Fearnside explained. “Anyone with a table saw could do it.”
A retired U. S. Navy Commander with three tours in Vietnam, Tom Green and his wife Valerie, who used to work with juvenile offenders and is writing a grant, jumped in to help. Tom remembers in grad school he needed a bed and bookcase for his son, so he built them himself. That was the beginning of a lifetime interest in working with wood. He finished his first desk and is working on another.
“I’m able to do something I really enjoy, and it’s for a good cause,” Tom said.
It’s exciting to see what a difference a few folks who aren’t necessarily tied to an organization or specific program can make when they get together behind a simple idea and take off with it.
“We want anyone who works with wood to volunteer,” Singh said (rsingh@sfb-crc-org).
“When you give a kid a desk like this, you really show you care,” Fearnside added.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org