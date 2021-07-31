Volunteer Corner: Considerations for would-be volunteers

So you’re thinking seriously about volunteering? Before you take the first step, here are some important questions to ask yourself.
How much time can I spare? Ponder things you love to do, and those you must do, and when you do them. Put those at the top of your list. Then look at your weekly schedule and ask yourself honestly how many hours can I give?
What will I get from the experience? Asking this may seem selfish, but you should think of yourself, too. Sacrifice and selfless service to others are noble reasons to volunteer, but if you don’t enjoy what you’re doing and look forward to reporting, you will eventually discover that it’s not for you.
Do I want to be around people or would I prefer more solitude? A cashier at the White Elephant, for example, is constantly interacting with customers, but some library volunteers might spend a lot of the shift alone. Which appeals to you more? Some jobs require you to work with a team. Do you like meeting new people and sharing? Try to imagine how the assignment would fit your personality.
How do I like to work? Many volunteers do a regular shift. Others prefer an on-call situation, like a driver, and will either jump into action or decline that day. Some take on assignments, maybe at home, with a deadline to meet. Consider what kind of work arrangement seems best for you and look for something that accommodates that.
What are my skills and what interests me most? It’s important to try to figure this out before you even start looking. If you’re a good communicator, seek something that allows you to do that, perhaps a docent. An organized idea person might join a board, but a techie or fix-it person might be happier working behind the scenes. Obviously if you can play an instrument or have a green thumb, you will know where to look, but sometimes the skill/interest has to be “unearthed,” so really examine what you like and what you can do well.
What are my limitations? Carefully weigh warehouse work if you can’t lift much. Would you struggle with computers? Maybe the job keeps you on your feet or on the phone a lot. Do you get bored quickly? Can you handle stress? What can you confidently and comfortably do without issues?
Can I commit? It is unfair to you and the organization if you can’t answer this one. They want people they can count on and will stick around, but it can be a trap you set for yourself if you cannot clearly assess how much you are willing to do. Are you serious? Will you make the effort to learn what you need to know? Will you consistently accept the expectations they have of you as a volunteer?
Do they really need me? This may seem like a “duh” question — “of course we need you” — but I think it’s important for volunteers to know they are truly wanted. Try to get a sense of that before accepting a position. Otherwise you might end up feeling like just another name on a list.
Volunteering is a great way to give back, make new friends, and maintain a purpose. Treat it like any other big step you take in life. Search your soul, talk to others who volunteer, and be assertive in finding out what you need to know.
The Clearinghouse is ready when you are.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org