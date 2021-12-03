Volunteer Corner: Commitment to helping others still going strong

Sometimes an inexplicable bond can emerge between staff and a volunteer.
“I value her advice, and I come to her for her input on almost anything we do.”
Green Valley and Amado Food Bank Client Services/Volunteer Coordinator Lilia Dawson is talking about Jean Kraley, who at age 87 remains a tireless and dedicated volunteer at one of our community’s most essential agencies, especially during the pandemic.
“Jean has brought a commitment and depth of experience on all different fronts at the food bank,” Dawson said.
She has served as president of their advisory board, an ambassador connecting with the community and creating partnerships, and she chairs a volunteer management team. She is an anchor at the front desk as the first person clients see when they visit.
“We are face to face, but now it’s through a window (due to Covid),” Kraley said. “I have to replicate that experience for the client so they feel welcome and comfortable. You have to be able to sense what works for them in communicating with each one. You have to try to put yourself in their shoes.”
All are masked, so she can’t see their expression, but she has an uncanny ability to understand and empathize with the plight of struggling individuals who don’t want to ask for charity but still have to feed their families.
“If you don’t provide a smile and a kind word,” Dawson noted, “then it’s not going to go well.”
A Sahuarita resident for 28 years now, Kraley ran a corporate cleaning service operation in Rochester, New York, but still managed to raise two children and head up a women’s career center, already committed to helping others back then.
“As women were going back into the labor market,” she recalled, “we helped them with job skills.”
She volunteers at four different non-profits in our community and gains something from each, she says. “Clients and staff are unique at each place, and what I experience and learn at one, I can use at the others. It’s very enriching.”
“I couldn’t afford her,” Dawson joked, attesting to her value as a volunteer. But she’s just as valuable as a friend. “We easily forge supportive relationships between staff and volunteers here,” she said. “We become almost like a family.”
“I feel trusted,” Kraley agreed. “It’s a rich relationship with lots of humor. As a volunteer, I am always confident that I can have my opinion heard. Any idea I might present, it’s going to be listened to. I believe the operation gets the best results when people can work together like that.”
One of her most vital contributions is training new people. Front desk volunteers should have computer skills to learn the system and its software — comfortable enough to grasp new applications, she explained. Of course, people skills are important, too, as it’s critical to make the clients feel at ease and welcomed.
“You have to be energetic, decisive, and a problem-solver,” she added. “But my day goes by quickly and I always see immediately the rewards for what I do.”
“She has that unique aptitude and talent in training volunteers so they can easily understand and grow,” Dawson said.
Perhaps you’re a little like Jean Kraley. You want to help out and you’re comfortable with both computers and people. It’s a great opportunity to experience first-hand the huge impact you can have on the lives of those in need in our community.
“Jean reminds me every day that we have to continue to maintain a solid work ethic, we need to do it right, and every detail counts,” Dawson pointed out.
Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or phone 520-625-5966 x 600