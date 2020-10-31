Volunteer Corner: Check out La Posada's virtual volunteer gigs

Let’s face it. We are COVID-weary. In fact, we’re sick of it. People want to give back, but COVID has understandably kept them away from human contact. Nonprofits have seen their volunteer numbers cut drastically, and many older volunteers simply can’t take the risk anymore.
“They really want to volunteer,” says Barbara Salazar, La Posada Volunteer Manager. “It’s so much a part of their lives.”
She and other staff are offering something new for anyone out there who might want to help, but without that risk. “We call it our virtual volunteer program,” she explained.
Almost any person who has a skill or knows how to communicate something they’re passionate about can safely from a distance provide a great experience for preschoolers at Los Niños del Valle or for clients in Adult Day Services from their home or at the learning center on La Posada’s campus, Salazar explained.
Maybe you could demonstrate your musical instrument and play a kids’ song or a favorite for the adults. You could read a children’s book or pass along an art or singing or hobby skill so youngsters can learn from you, or adults with memory issues can smile while you make their day. Storytelling and puppeteering have already been mentioned, but there is no limit if you feel comfortable speaking and/or performing in front of a camera. Perhaps you’re into travel or local history or photography or astronomy, anything that would be of interest and age appropriate.
“Even if you’re not tech savvy, we have your back. All you have to do is show up,” says Posada Life Adult Day Services Director Denise Turner. They have the equipment and the expertise to help you contribute on site or from your own residence.
One volunteer does a virtual trivia game through Zoom so participants can compete. Some pet owners show off their dogs once a week. Turner is looking for a portable piano since some have offered to conduct sing-alongs. Many are already constructing prep materials behind the scenes and bringing them in for use later. You could even create your own video and submit if for repeated use.
“It’s a great opportunity for you to serve seniors,” Turner said. “They need the stimulation and engagement, and you’ll get full technical support.”
Just contact Salazar at barbarasalazar@laposadagv.com, 520-648-7999, or Turner at dturner@casagv.org, 520-393-6835, to discuss your presentation for kids or adults and, if accepted and age appropriate, they will help you go from there.
Sahuarita High School Honor Society students continue to pen pal with La Posada residents, and The Treasure Shoppe at La Posada, a higher-end consignment operation with mostly furniture and decorative items, is back in operation Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with about 45 volunteers. They could use sales clerks, cashiers, and computer skilled volunteers for processing items. One can easily see the enthusiasm and love of pitching in together when you walk in the door. Their latest top salesperson is a centenarian.
“I think it’s their work ethic,” said manager Ellie Barber. There are grins on every face, as they’re finally back to being busy and able to be with one another.
Don’t let COVID keep you on the sidelines another day. Call Barbara Salazar or Denise Turner at La Posada and get back in the game. You can make a difference for someone and for yourself.
Contact the Green Valley-Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at its website: gvsvolunteering.org