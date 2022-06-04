Volunteer Corner: Caring for our own communities

Sometimes I think we have our priorities a little out of whack. We Americans can be more concerned about what’s happening with Elon and LeBron or perhaps Johnny Depp and the Kardashians than we are with what’s going on just around the corner. We can become a little obsessed with anyone who grabs headlines and then miss a lot of special people doing great things in our own communities.
What does it say about us that we sometimes seem to be more interested in the Real Housewives of wherever or maybe which guy is going to propose to the Bachelorette than we are about how our neighbors are doing? We can probably agree that celebrity worship and “15 minutes of fame” are pretty shallow pursuits, yet we still can’t seem to get enough of it, even though most of it whisks by, is gone, and never really has a lasting impact on the reason we are here.
I have no argument that people who achieve their dreams should be rewarded and we should value accomplishment and the hard work it takes to become famous, but fame can be fleeting until the next newsmaker comes along. So why not focus a little more on those enduring endeavors right in front of us that make us better as a civilization?
I believe there is more to value in caring for our local environment than in caring about who is going to win the next sing-off. I think there is more importance in reaching out to a neighbor in need than there is in reaching out for the latest electronic device. I would rather see us herald the latest group to come up with a better way to get food to the hungry than herald the latest group to win a Grammy. Imagine what we could do and what we could be if we would tune in more to our own neighborhoods than we tune in to TV and social media.
Nothing wrong with pop culture, pro sports, or keeping up with the news, and we all need to be entertained, but if that takes precedence over trying to make lives better for each other every day, then I wonder if things are just a little out of balance.
It seems we often prioritize working hard at something solely so we can buy more stuff that we find out later we never needed anyway. Volunteers who work hard to make their communities better don’t receive material reward, but their efforts can still have a significant and lasting impact on society. Their only personal reward is knowing that they did what they thought was right and that someone hopefully benefitted from their kindness.
I think about bell ringers outside a shopping mall rubbing their hands to keep warm, or library helpers struggling with stacks of books to keep kids reading. I see people who retired from hugely successful careers, and now they shovel stalls and clean out cages because they have great compassion for helpless creatures. I consistently witness SAV volunteers on their feet for hours to keep everybody safe. I picture a hospice companion making someone laugh in their final days. I remember caring Candlelighters helping young cancer victims get the rare chance to enjoy being a kid at summer camp.
They’re just volunteers, just regular folks like you and me, not famous at all, unrecognized and unheralded, and maybe thinking, hey, I’m not doing anything all that important.
I just happen to think they are.
