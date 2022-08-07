Volunteer Corner: Avoiding possible volunteer pitfalls

Volunteering is not always easy because people are going to be people. We all have faults and foibles and things that bother us. We are not robots. Feelings can be hurt and never noticed. Resentment can follow. If you have ever been a volunteer for very long, you might recognize one or more of these. Many exist in almost any part of life where people work together long enough, so volunteering is no exception.
Hundreds volunteer every day and love it, and are loved, but we all need to look out for possible pitfalls. Here are some examples of unfortunate experiences volunteers have related to me in interviews over the years:
• Acceptance deficit — not exactly feeling welcome here.
• Bias —she probably can’t fix that so better get her some help.
• Burnout — the more I did, the more they expected.
• Credit addiction — notice what I did?
• Credit neglect — I’m sure they know they’re appreciated.
• Credit theft — gee, I could swear I was the one who came up with that.
• Dismissive — don’t want to hear it.
• Disruptive inside politics — who makes up these rules?
• Divisive outside politics — come on, you voted for that guy?
• Drudgery — so I stuff envelopes every shift?
• The Gauntlet — we’ll need triplicate copies of your whole life.
• Goldilocks Guild — we’ll do the easiest and most pleasant tasks and you guys can handle the rest.
• Gossip — know what I heard about so and so?
• Inflexible — sorry, that’s policy.
• Irrelevant — no one ever got back to me.
• Major league cliques — you’re a rookie and we’ve been here forever.
• Micromanaging — let me intervene…and intervene again.
• No trust — move over and I’ll do that.
• No tact — don’t ever do that.
• No input — this is how we always do that.
• No fun — everyone is soooo serious.
• No guidance — they’ll catch on eventually.
• No respect — you’re just a volunteer.
• Ownership — this is my area.
• Poor matchmaking — the outstanding writer and the talented tech person are out there stacking cans.
• Poor training — I’m not sure what I’m supposed to be doing here.
• Power tripping — you work under me, not with me.
• Shelving — we’ll get around to it.
• Shifting the load — I have this great idea, but hey, can you guys do all the work?
• Vanity insanity — we’ll let you know if we can use you.
Just one of these can be the cause of an unpleasant experience, often unnoticed. If you have the tough job of a non-profit leader or volunteer coordinator, then you are probably already keeping an eye out for these kinds of concerns. Our partners are committed to reducing or eliminating as much as they can of the negative and fostering the positive so everyone can have a great time volunteering.
If you are currently a volunteer, you need to know that you are valuable and you deserve to be thought of that way. If obstacles to a successful experience arise, you should speak up so they can be addressed and rectified.
If you are one of those thinking about volunteering, then yes, you might encounter egos, impatience, unfairness, boredom, or some occasional conflicts, but you will also find compassion, dedication, humor, teamwork, and the human spirit at its finest, and you don’t want to miss out on that.
I encourage board members, staff, administrators, and volunteers alike to always be vigilant and do whatever it takes to keep any of these from interfering with the incredible work you do.
