Mary Plummer and Mel Hover.png

Volunteer Coordinator Melanie Hover helps volunteers like Mary Plummer get comfortable helping hospice patients. 

If you’re in your golden years and considering a volunteer opportunity, it’s good to keep in mind an intangible satisfaction we can all lock in before leaving this life knowing we’re at peace because we gave of ourselves unselfishly when we had the chance.

“She said she needed to find a purpose,” explained ProMedica Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Melanie Hover regarding one volunteer inquiry. “Believe me,” she answered her, “you will definitely find that with us.”



Contact the Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966, Ext. 600.

