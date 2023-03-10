If you’re in your golden years and considering a volunteer opportunity, it’s good to keep in mind an intangible satisfaction we can all lock in before leaving this life knowing we’re at peace because we gave of ourselves unselfishly when we had the chance.
“She said she needed to find a purpose,” explained ProMedica Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Melanie Hover regarding one volunteer inquiry. “Believe me,” she answered her, “you will definitely find that with us.”
You’ll get that, and a lot more, once you get past the stereotypical roadblock that you just can't handle it, can't be around a dying person.
“I didn’t know if I would be emotionally strong enough,” ProMedica hospice volunteer Mary Plummer remembers when she started, and she’s a retired home health care nurse. Totally understand that, Melanie acknowledged, but she reassured her that volunteers only provide companionship in the form of a listening ear.
Yet, that’s everything to the patient and the family.
“The families usually know that,” Mary said.
“You’re like a neighborhood friend,” Melanie put it. “You just meet them where they’re at.”
Mary has found it much more causal and easier than she imagined, and the rewards, she said, outweigh any trepidation she experienced.
“Sometimes I read to them, write letters for them, watch the news together, or chat, and sometimes I just sit there and let them be.”
It’s incredible how just being in the same room with someone and taking an interest in what they want to talk about can shatter loneliness. It’s a simple but hugely impactful philosophy promoted by the national hospice program NODA (No One Dies Alone) that attracts volunteers all over the country.
“We don’t force fun on people,” Melanie emphasized. Volunteers don’t need to be entertainers or therapists or caregivers. Their gift is to be present.
“I want to do all I can to preserve their dignity,” Mary offered. “My purpose is to provide an atmosphere for them to feel safe and secure.”
“You’re making sure they feel validated and important,” Melanie added. “You’re just building relationships.”
Volunteers receive training and are eased into the role. The simple companionship they provide is so essential. They have a tremendous impact in this community given the fact that so many patients are thousands of miles from their families, and many have no one.
But the rewards are special for the volunteer as well.
“You get to meet so many interesting people and hear about lives well lived,” Mary pointed out. You can see that they know you have made a huge difference for them at a time when they really needed someone to be there.
Hospice was started by volunteers, Melanie said, but less than 20 percent of their patients have one, so ProMedica is hoping to increase that to 30 percent this year. The nonprofit (formerly Heartland Hospice) is proud of its years of experience. They provide pain management, therapy, social, spiritual, bereavement and many other services with highly skilled health professionals and volunteers with a Medicare Star rating that only a few hospices in the area can boast. They’re especially proud of their work with Vietnam veterans under their care.
“We welcome them home,” Melanie described it.
If you always wished you could make this kind of difference for someone, even if you thought you could never do that, you need to check out ProMedica.org or call 520-325-2790 and find out more.
Mary Plummer did and can’t believe what peace it brought in her own life.
For information about more volunteer opportunities, please contact the Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse at www. gvsvolunteering.org or call 520-625-5966 Ext. 600.
