This April, the Autism Society of Southern Arizona celebrates differences as it works to build an inclusive society where individuals with autism live fully through connection and acceptance. In addition to April being “Autism Awareness Month,” April 2 is World Autism Awareness Day.
The Autism Society of Southern Arizona has a variety of events and resources to inform and encourage our community to celebrate differences and become more inclusive of individuals with Autism.
On Friday, April 2, to celebrate World Autism Awareness Day, the Autism Society is hosting a virtual workshop with Helping Hands Behavior Therapy called “Tips on Minimizing Screen Time During Summer Vacation.”
On Saturday, April 3, the group will premier a podcast and videos in its new series “Autism Talks” designed to keep you better informed at home and on the go.
On Thursday, April 15, developmental pediatrician Dr. Catherine Riley hosts the virtual workshop “Recognizing the Signs of Autism.”
Details will be available at as-az.org and the society's Facebook page. And, programming resources will be available all month long.
The Autism Society of Southern Arizona has the support of Banner University Health Plans, Premiere Wealth Advisors, Ascend Behavior Partners, Happy Saguaro, Helping Hands Behavior Therapy, Absolute HCBS, Intermountain Centers, Southwest Gas, Tucson Federal Credit Union, the Pima County Superintendent’s Office, Arizona Lotus, Univision Contigo, and Bear Essential News.
Autism is a complex developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of life and affects a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others. According to information published by the Center for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) (May 2018), autism now affects 1 in 63 children in Arizona.
With no known cure, early detection and intervention are essential to help children with autism and their families get the help they need. The Autism Society is the leading voice and resource for the entire autism community in education, advocacy, services, and support.