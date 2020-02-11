Variety show sure to bring smiles, laughter

Here’s a variety show that’s been running solid for 40-plus years and continues to draw actors, singers, dancers and behind-the-scenes volunteers from the Pueblo Estates HOA.
This year, the open-to-the-public show’s theme is “Tell Me a Story,” based on books like “Cat in the Hat,” “Goldilocks and The Three Bears,” “The Sound of Music” and the group’s original “Copper Clapper Caper,” says organizer DonnaLee Mattson.
About 20 homeowners are in the show, with 35 more backstage at the Pueblo Estates Clubhouse working the lighting, sound system, selling tickets and serving refreshments at the three evening shows.
Twenty-year emcee Kate Tobinson is so comfortable in her enjoyable role, she’ll be emceeing again.
“Everyone takes care of their own segment. Some wrote their own skit — and they raid the costume closet,” Tobinson notes.
Mattson explains that “the show raises money for social activities within Pueblo Estates. Each group is in charge of their own skit and costumes (think White Elephant). There is no director this year.”
With 530 homes in Pueblo Estates, there’s plenty of tapped and untapped talent ready to work together and spend time writing, rehearsing, entertaining, having fun with their neighbors, and opening the show to the public.
Show participant Nancy Adele says a huge hit for the past two years was a group of eight men and women homeowners dressed in costumes handmade by Mattson. Think adult-sized onesies from the neck to toes with each dancer dressed in half black and half white. Wearing sunglasses and lined up next to each other, the eight dancers were connected together on their sides with Velcro®.
“The dancers were in the 57- to 85-year-old age range and the dance routine was more than a hit — it was hysterical,” Adele said.
This year’s encore segment will be a surprise from previous shows.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.