Looking closely at a majority of Vincent van Gogh’s paintings, one will notice his abundant use of brush strokes.
Van Gogh (1853 – 1890) is well known for his use of brushstrokes with thickly laid-on paint. The technique is known as Impasto and is very visible. As an artist lays a thick layer of paint on canvas, the brushstrokes become more noticeable as it adds special texture to the painting.
Van Gogh used thick, undiluted flat color with a brush or palette knife to achieve his brushed-strokes effect. The Dutch artist was the subject of Wednesday’s art talk by Tucson Museum of Art docent Chuck Tampico.
Though van Gogh wasn’t widely appreciated in his brief 37 years, today he is one of the most popular post-impressionist painters. He is famous for expressive us of brilliant colors, notably blue and yellow, and his application of Impasto brush strokes.
Moving from Amsterdam to Paris, he gained recognition among the avant-garde when his work was shown in exhibitions in Paris and Brussels. The Paris exhibition included 71 of his paintings.
Following a psychotic episode, van Gogh was in a mental asylum in Saint-Remy-de-Provence for 18 months. It is said that despite his mental health struggles, that's where he painted some of his most prolific works including "Starry Night."
Tampico said that van Gogh, “knew the Bible extremely well. He was a bully, a violent and extremely difficult man. He knows he had demons.”
Van Gogh gained fame in the final two years of his life.
"Starry Night" is one of the most recognized paintings in the world and has been reproduced onto placemats, cards, posters, calendars, jig saw puzzles and other frequently used items.
Among van Gogh’s other most well-known paintings are "Café Terrace at Arles Night," "The Bedroom," "Irises," "At Eternity’s Gate," "Self Portrait with Bandaged Ear" and "Wheatfield with Cypresses."
The next Tucson Museum of Art lecture will be held on Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Library. Alinda Hakanson will speak about "The Harlem Renaissance: The Awakening of Black Pride Through the Arts."
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone