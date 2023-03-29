The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
FIFI
When mom died my whole feline family of 11 had to find new digs. Luckily we were brought to The Animal League. We all get along together and enjoy human companionship. I’ve taken up residence here on the windowsill, where I can see outside and be within reach of petting. I like to be able to observe all the goings-on around here while still being available for some attention should it come my way. I’m a cute, laid-back black girl with short hair and round yellow eyes. I’m just waiting to meet you so we can plan a life together. Do you have a windowsill with my name on it?
JOLIE
My life has had its “comings and goings.” After being adopted from The Animal League as a kitten, I lived with a nice couple who had another cat and a dog. When they moved, they couldn’t take us with them, so I came back here. My human dad said I might be a little shy at first, but I was very gentle, sweet, and loving. With that description I was adopted into a home with another cat, but it wasn’t a good match for some reason. So here I am back at The Animal League, still waiting for the human(s) who will shower me with attention. Please let me purr my affection when you come meet me! I’m waiting!
TITO
What a lucky boy I am! I wandered into the yard of someone who tried to locate my owner but after having no success, I was happily escorted to TALGV. Recently, while walking with one of my handlers, she was impressed to see how great I did. I listened very well and, in her words, I was “laser-focused” on her, by looking up to make sure I was doing it right. Then, two loose dogs came rushing at us! I was a good boy! I sat behind my companion while she handled the situation. I’m food motivated, but I’m learning the meaning of going easy. I’m also “people” motivated and easygoing! Get the hint?
RUBY DEE
I was recently in foster care rehab following leg surgery. I’ve been encouraged to use my leg by walking and playing as much as possible. Occasionally I need to be reminded to walk on all four paws by saying “no knuckle.” I love watching birds and chasing anything that flies. I really enjoy tracking ants to see where they’re going. While in foster care I got along with the resident dog and one of the two cats. My leash walking may need work, but I’m potty trained, crate trained, and good when left alone. I also know some basic commands. With these qualifications and my loving personality, you must certainly realize that we belong together!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
RINGO
My name is Ringo. I was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed me into a trap with some delicious food. I was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. I'm still a little bit shy and just need a little time to be sure of my surroundings. I am a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Wanna know a secret? I love cats, I mean love them! I really need a cat, or two, to play with and help me through my shyness. I bet your kitty would love me too!
CURIE
Hey! Curie here. I am a beautiful gray dilute torti kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. I’m a little over two years old and aren't I a beauty?! I was adopted from Paws Patrol when I was a kitten but had to be returned because my human couldn't take care of me anymore. I have a quiet little meow and like to be petted. Please adopt me and I will become your best friend and pal! I'm not a sharing kind of gal so please make me your one and only kitty. What can I say, I want all your attention for the rest of my days! Let’s make that happen soon!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform