The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
GRAYSON
Now that I’m in my golden years I’ve become mellow. Want to pick me up? OK. Want to put me in your lap? OK. Brushing and scratching, OK. I will even play occasionally with a string toy. My owner could no longer care for me, even though I’m pretty easy-going. I have beautiful gray markings, with white on my paws and a black-tipped tail. I come with Vet Care Support for Life, so don’t let my age stop you from considering what I have to offer. I can see myself as your companion, watching TV or drinking a cup of tea together. Come meet me and see what tranquility I could bring to your home.
FABIO
Same old sad story—Mom is moving and can’t take all her pets—so here I am! I’m still growing and have many years to make your home more fun. In keeping with my sex symbol name, I’m a cute boy in a tuxedo who’s dressed up and ready for the future. I love playing with toys and running around. You can pick me up but I’m much too busy to want to spend too much time in your lap. When you come to meet me look for me on the cat tree, and step right up to say hello. To seal the deal just bring some kind of toy, and I’ll be yours.
OREO
My brother, sister, and I were found stranded on a dirt road by a superhero who, not only tried to find our owners but also removed the cactus spines we collected on our faces and feet. (Trust me; that was NOT fun. Zero stars!). Anyway, we arrived at TALGV after nobody claimed us. That’s the way the cookie crumbles, I guess. I’m learning to enjoy the new experiences all dogs deserve: a safe place to sleep and play, good food, the chance to make friends - two-legged and four-legged, leash walking, manners, and more. You may know “Oreos” as “America’s Favorite Cookie.” I just need to be YOURS.
VANILLA WAFER
My namesake cookie has been around forever and is probably overlooked on store shelves. I assure you, I’m not a cookie-cutter kind of girl. True, I may be shy and might take longer to warm up to people, but I’m working on it. Even our rescuer was patient when trying to remove those cactus spines from our faces and feet and take us to TALGV where we would be safe since we had no home. I will gently take treats and relax if you softly talk to me. I’ve been told I’m rather elegant, if reserved. But give me time and you’ll see what a wonderful girl I’ll blossom into. I guess my name fits rather well after all: I’m understated and sweet.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
GARNET
I’m a long-haired beauty; a gem of a kitten! I was trapped right after I was weaned from my mama. I was dirty, skinny, frightened and weak. Paws Patrol volunteers gave me lots of love, food and medicine. Soon I was healthy to go to my foster mom’s where she has shown me only kindness. I’m starting to trust that I am safe and can finally be a kitten. My favorite plaything is my toy mouse! While I may never be a lap cat, humans are pretty cool. I’d love to find a forever home and have a family. Won’t you come meet me and give me a chance to be part of your life?
JACK
I'm 7 years young and quite a handsome guy. The beginning of my life is a bit of a mystery but I do remember coming to Paws Patrol and being adopted in 2018. I'm a good boy and my people loved me but their lives changed and I’m back at Paws Patrol. I like the volunteers and the treats here but would really like to find my forever home. I like to explore and love attention! The best home for me would be quiet with no doggies, children, male cats, and plenty of sun spots. I really like being someone's companion rather than being on my own and hope to find someone soon.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.