The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
SUNSPOT
My buddy Sundial and I were found on the back acre of a property near Elephant Head. The owner came across us and put up posters, but no one claimed us. Thankfully, she brought us to The Animal League where you may find us in cubbies, our safe place. How we long for our own permanent safe place in our own home! Could that be yours? We are a bonded pair so must be adopted together. We are handsome and gentle. We respond to petting and brushing. Although we’re not “meeters and greeters,” we respond to attention. As Flame Point Siamese cats, we thrive on human interaction and make wonderful companions. Please come meet us!
SUGAR BEAR
Are you tired of the dog days of summer? Well, we have a great suggestion for you! KITTENS! What could possibly perk your life up more than a bouncing baby ball of fluff (maybe two would be even better). TALGV has lots of beautiful kittens here now, and more fur babies waiting to come in from foster homes when they’re old enough to be adopted. You’re pretty much assured of getting the color, gender and personality you’re looking for. To keep us identifiable as coming from individual litters, we all have perfectly delightful names. My name is Sugar Bear, and I’m a handsome shorthaired black boy. Please come and meet me and my friends.
CHA CHA
Super cute, smart and sociable girl seeks dance partners who love walks, play, have cuddle time and just have all-around fun. I arrived at TALGV with my brothers who’ve all been adopted. I’m a 4-month-old husky/staffie mix, which means I’m naturally adorable, eager to learn, and live to make people happy. I love other dogs and have had several playmates — who all seem to get adopted. I must be a good-luck charm who helps others find their new family. I just know MY people are out there somewhere. Why not meet me on the dance floor and let me show you my fancy foot work and find my way right into your heart… and home forever.
REMY
My life prior to being found and brought to TALGV is a mystery, other than a kind person finding me while on their way to the airport. What is obvious, however, is that, at four years old, I’ve had extensive training and exhibit impeccable manners. I’m quite affectionate and playful. I’ll need an active human who will help me keep my brain engaged and body exercised. A home with a yard and another active, playful dog would be GREAT! Do you think we can write a happy ending to this chapter while starting my “happily ever after” with you? Make sure to ask about me soon. Better yet, come by and meet me in person!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
GUMBY
When I was tiny, I had a bad encounter with a cholla. A nice human saw me wandering with my ear tip torn and body filled with cactus spines. They took me in for help. After removing the spines, I was on the road to recovery! My foster family nursed me back to health. It took a little while but now I am a happy, sweet kitten who likes to run and play and entertain my foster family. Now I’m ready for my forever home where I promise to provide years of love and companionship. And one more thing: I’ll never get close to a cholla again! I’m looking forward to meeting you!
MOTHER THERESA
MT for short. I'm 8 years old, sweet, shy and a beauty. Some say I look worried, but the truth is I'm wondering what my future holds. I'm gentle and affectionate. I love to be petted, brushed and have my ears and chin scratched! I can be a bit timid at first, once I get to know you, I'll be a loyal companion. I enjoy a quiet environment and would shine in the care of a patient and loving friend who could help me come into my own. I'm a laid-back girl who enjoys lounging in sunny spots. If you are looking for a beauty to brighten your home, you’ve just found your match!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.