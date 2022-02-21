The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
ZaZa
I came to the Animal League in a “family way” and the volunteers here took care of me until after my babies were born. It was stressful for me to part with them! Added to my woes was an eye infection that resulted in me losing one eye. With all that behind me, and now that my babies have gone to new homes, I’m looking to settle down in a new home myself. I’m a happy, friendly 1-year-old girl who wants to be your companion. I’m just waiting for an opportunity to charm my way into your heart — come check me out! I’d like to find a loving home where my best qualities can shine.
Gizmo
When you come to meet me, you may find me cuddled in a cubby, but I would MUCH prefer snuggling up to you! My human mom said that I’ll talk to you if you tell me I’m lovely (and I AM lovely!). I’m a quiet, laid-back, loving 9-year-old lady who likes gentle treatment. Limited brushing is fine, but please handle me gently! I’ll let you know when I’ve had enough. So that said, it’s probably best for me to be in a quiet home with no children or dogs. Although I came in with Pippin, we aren’t found together often. Please come meet me so I can charm my way into your heart and home!
Tommy
After a short stay at TALGV I moved into foster care, and it’s just what I needed … caring people to teach me the basics of living in a home. I know the commands “wait” and “sit” and love going for long walks. I’m currently sharing the home with two resident dogs. I may be a bit of a toy hog, but I remain a true gentleman. I’m well behaved, enjoy the company of people, and I’ve been loving towards my foster’s granddaughter. I’m still working on my greeting skills, but I’m never aggressive or prone to jump. My foster mom says I’m a “joy” to have in their home. I could be the joy in yours!
Starr
I was found malnourished, and my physical condition and injuries may have been the result of abuse. After my rescue, and the wonderful loving care of the volunteers, I got a new lease on life, one that does NOT include another dog. Now I'm in a foster home, and my foster parent reports that I'm a smart loving gal who listens well. I'm 3 years old, am crate trained, walk well on a leash, and know several commands. I don't bark much, but when I'm asleep I have what my foster dad refers to as an "endearing bark" (probably dreaming). Now, as my nightmares become dreams, I've been dreaming of my forever home ... maybe with you.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Poppi
I used to live outside. Now I’m in my foster home and really like humans. I have a little limp that doesn’t bother me. I run and jump and feel fine. The vet gave me a clean bill of health even though I tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause me issues and it’s hard to give to another cat! And I really like the other cat. We take turns chasing each other! I’m even playing with toys now. I talk up a storm and love to be petted — I’ll roll on the floor and show you my belly. It sure would be nice to find my forever home!
Jade 2
When I was 2 months old, I was spayed, and adopted within a week. I lived with a family for 2 years, but they didn’t keep me inside. I began living on a patio and that lady brought me to Paws Patrol and said when I was fixed, she would take me as an indoor kitty. Then the vet discovered I contracted FELV while I was outside. Now, my former family and the lady who found me don’t want me. I am healthy but will need to be an only kitty or live with another FELV kitty. I am sad and don’t enjoy being in a kennel. Will you visit me and take me home?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform