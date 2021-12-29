The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
TIGER
Doesn’t this face just PLEAD for you to adopt me? I may not take the prize for the world’s most handsome guy, but what I lack in looks, I more than make up in personality. If you look up “tomcat” in the dictionary, there I’ll be. I obviously had a life “on the road” once, and although my mom (who died recently) had me neutered long ago I still have that “hunky guy” look! But after just a smidge of time with me, you’ll find I’m a lover par excellence who begs for tummy and chin/cheek rubs and purrs for more attention. I’m so hoping you’ll make YOUR home my new favorite hangout!
RILEY
Yep, I’m a handsome devil! A classic orange tabby like Morris and Garfield, and as charming (albeit a bit shy) too! My mom and dad had to move out of state and couldn’t take my sister, Charlee, and me with them. (Although we miss them, we have each other to lean on, so we need to keep it that way!) We’ve had “limited exposure” to dogs (but weren’t happy about it), and hid when kids came over, so the perfect spot for us would be a quiet home with someone who wants to dote on us (a very cat-like attitude they say!). Life can have lots of joy, so why not share it with us?
HARVEST
My pups are all grown and have gone to their forever homes. I came to TALGV with five puppies and was I glad to be here: food, nice people, and a safe place for all of us to sleep! I haven’t had much time to play recently, or even take walks with the people here. But they say that I was a very good Mom, concerned but letting the humans handle my babies. I like a bit of cuddling myself, actually. Now I’d like to run and play, and have a family of my own. If you are looking for a gentle soul to take into your home, why don’t you come to see me?
LOLA
I’m an old Chihuahua lady and, yes, I know, my age shows. There are the usual aches and pains in the joints, and I’m getting a bit forgetful. I still enjoy short walks around the neighborhood and my favorite place is on my person’s lap. I alert my people when I have to go potty, but sometimes they don’t understand as quickly as I need. Are you someone who would not expect too much from me, but can take me into your heart for the time I have left? TALGV provides my vet care support for life, so no need to worry about medications and such. Let’s meet and see how we like each other!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Face masks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Poppi
I used to live outside. Now I’m in my foster home and really like humans. I have a little limp that doesn’t bother me. I run and jump and feel fine. The vet gave me a clean bill of health even though I tested positive for FIV. This is something that will most likely never cause me issues and it’s hard to give to another cat! And I really like the other cat. We take turns chasing each other! I’m even playing with toys now. I talk up a storm and love to be petted — I’ll roll on the floor and show you my belly. It sure would be nice to find my forever home!
Dayton
Howdy, my name is Dayton. I came from a semi-friendly colony of cats with my two siblings, Reno and Fallon. I am a very soft, handsome gray and white guy with a cute black nose. I am still a little shy with humans until it's time to eat, then I'm first in line! I really would love to find a home of my own so I can learn how to be a kitten and enjoy life away from the cold outside. These chilly nights are brutal for outdoor kitties. With time, patience, and love, I will make the best companion for you! Let’s start the new year together and make the best of 2022.
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform