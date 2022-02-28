The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Precious
Precious! That’s me … a sweet little lady who adores petting and being talked to. Sometimes I meow a reply! I’m somewhat shy but do enjoy attention. I lived most of my life with the couple who found me. Although they continued letting me be outside, I MUCH prefer the safety of being indoors which is what TALGV requires. My humans said that I was quiet and laid back, I rarely played with toys, and that I slept anywhere: couch, chair, floor. So, why am I here? My human mom developed allergies, so I was brought here to find a new home. Perhaps that’s yours? I’m waiting to meet you so we can enjoy each other’s company.
Floof
“Exceptionally furry animal” is the meaning of my name, Floof. I come when called by my name! I love being groomed to keep my furry coat soft and mat-free. For a short time I lived in a home with two adults, a teenager, a dog and a cat. My humans said that I was tolerant of children, but I was leery of the black Lab. The 12-year-old male cat constantly antagonized me. So here I am. They said I loved people and would greet them at the door. I love to cuddle on your lap and purr. Won’t you come meet me? Your home might be just for me if I’m your one-and-only pet.
Emmett
My foster mom wants you to know that I’m a well-mannered, handsome, sweet and gentle boy. I’m also a fast learner who knows basic commands. I’m crate trained, love being active, and thoroughly enjoy going for walks. On occasion I reacted when passing another dog, and I appeared “curious” about cats from a distance. I’ve progressed in so many ways, but I still have fears to overcome. I’m timid around “some” people, situations, or things. Are you an active, patient, loving person, who’s willing to accept my little “quirks” and take the time to win my trust? Would be my special person? If your answer is “yes,” let our adventure start here with a visit!
Tank
I’m a Jack Russell Terrier mix. Whatever it is, the mix just adds that special something that makes me the unique, personable dog I am! I walk pretty well on a leash, but further training would be a definite plus. I’m crate trained, know how to“sit,” and can use a doggie door. I’m definitely a “high energy” boy! I’ve been gentle and tolerant with children, but at times I play a little too rough. One thing to consider, even with my short stature, I’ve been known to jump a high fence. I need an active person, who can harness my energy and teach me all of the basics. In other words, I need you!
TALGV is located at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Cali K
I am the most beautiful calico ever! Can you find the face on my body? If you don't see it in these pics, you'll see it when you meet me! I was one of 10 tiny newborn kittens found in a cardboard box that was dumped in a wash near Amado. Luckily, we all cried loudly until someone found us and brought us to Paws Patrol. I’ve had a few setbacks, but I’ve grown into a smart, independent girl who enjoys playing and climbing! Better keep an eye on me as I’m always up to mischief. I would like to go home with you, especially if it was with one of my litter mates! (114)
Ari
Aren’t I a beautiful girl? I’m a sweet playful little black lady who would love to be part of your home. Although like most kittens I was born outside, I’ve been in a foster home since I was six weeks old and got along very nicely with my foster mom's other cats and dogs. I was adopted quickly but another cat that lives in my new home doesn't like me at all. My new family is so sad. They're giving me up even though they love me dearly with the hope that I can find a new forever home with new humans who will love me as much as they do.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform