The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
TIGER
Although my name denotes that I may be ferocious like a tiger, I’m not. My rescuer described me as “a nice young cat you can pet and pick up.” I’m somewhat shy with strangers, but I warm up quickly when I’m petted and talked to. I like toys and I like to graze on my dry kibble. I have lived with dogs and other cats. I’m just your all-around good cat! Why am I here? Because I was abandoned when my humans moved away. My rescuer did the “neighborly thing” and brought me to The Animal League. Now I’m waiting for my new home where I’ll be loved and cared for. How about it? Is that yours?
SISSY
Well, it was good while it lasted! I lived in a home with children, dogs and cats for almost all of my life. I was good with the kids but not so much with the other animals. I’m a big tuxedo girl who likes petting and am very loving with people in general. You can see in my photo some marks on my nose; we’re not sure how that happened but I’m getting it cared for. I would dearly love to find a home where I can be the one-and-only pet. With my senior status I come with vet care support for life, which is one more reason to come check me out!
GAVIN
It’s said that deaf dogs hear with their hearts. My friends here say that I appear to be listening when they talk to me, and I also seem to understand what they’re saying. I like just about anyone who comes to visit me, especially when they sit with me so I can curl up to them and have my ears scratched. Volunteers have complimented me for paying close attention to them when we’re out and about and for being well behaved on a leash. I’ve been in TALGV’s play yard and I must say that was so much fun! I made some doggie friends and hope to meet more! Will you please be my friend?
ONYX
I’ve been waiting for this! I can’t wait to tell you how I came to be at TALGV. My brother and I were found in the Madera Highlands area. I’m a handsome boy, approximately 3 months old, and I’m ready for my own forever home. Since I’m a playful, exuberant puppy, you’ll want to give me lots of attention and affection. I guess it will be your privilege to patiently potty train me, and teach me the basic commands. It’s not that I’m asking for a lot, just a loving, secure home with my own special someone(s) to share it with. I’ll be your faithful companion, who’ll love, honor, and obey you (mostly). I promise!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
RINGO
My name is Ringo. I was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed me into a trap with some delicious food. I was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. I'm still a little bit shy and just need a little time to be sure of my surroundings. I am a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Wanna know a secret? I love cats, I mean love them! I really need a cat, or two, to play with and help me through my shyness. I bet your kitty would love me too!
BRAD
I'm a cute 4-month-old Tabby boy. My siblings and I were found in a Walmart shopping cart by a very nice human and she knew where to take us for help - Paws Patrol! We were given lots of love, care, and kibble and now we're all ready for a home of our own. I've got the sweetest face and four white paws that will leave footprints across your heart. I enjoy playing with my siblings, soaking up the sun, and lots of cuddles. I really love to snuggle with my foster mom and show her how happy she makes me. Maybe I could give you some snuggles too?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform