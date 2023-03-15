The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
ROLLS
Hi, there! Would you like to adopt a bonded pair of kittens? If so, please choose my brother Maserati and me! We are part of the Car Litter at The Animal League. We have been fostered by a kind person who nicknamed me Royce. She said that I am very easygoing and follow my brother around everywhere. However, I do let my brother know when “enough is enough.” I get along with the other cats and dogs in my foster home. I prefer to dine on canned food shreds—no pate, please! I’m one cute kitten; don’t you think? Please come meet my brother Maserati and me. We are waiting for you!
RAVEN
A sleek, black cat is what you will get if you adopt me. I am gentle and loving. I enjoy being petted, and I love being talked to! I enjoy quiet naps throughout the day. Such amazing qualities for a young, stray cat who was dropped off at a house in Rio Rico. Since the resident of the house couldn’t keep me, she brought me to The Animal League. So now I am waiting for my own person to whisk me off to my forever home. Are you looking for a feline companion? If so, I’m here to meet you. We could make so many wonderful memories together!
ZUNI
I’m a medium-sized Shepherd girl who was found wandering in Ajo. How I became a stray is a mystery, but what is known is: I LOVE people! However, I can be selective about my dog friends, so I’ve been introduced to the TALGV play yard where I can practice polite doggie interactions. I’m told I walk well on a leash but may have missed lessons on basic commands. I’m a Shepherd, though, and that makes me smart; so…with your patient leadership, and my smarts, we can turn me into the well-trained, loyal companion that I’m meant to be. I have the beauty AND the brains. All I need is…YOU! Come and take me home today!
STORMY
Masterpieces by Michelangelo took time, patience and love to come to fruition. Those treasures were worth the effort. Well, with those same tools, you can transform this 47-pound bundle of happy energy into the best dog I can be! A kind human found me wearing a “deaf dog” collar and, sadly, nobody claimed me. But my TALGV friends are helping me channel my energy into learning good manners as well as hand signal commands (you know deaf dogs hear with their hearts, right?), and all the while I’m having fun and making more friends. Can you help me become the masterpiece I’m destined to be? If you have another active, friendly dog I can learn from, that’s even better. Let’s design a Happily Ever After!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
CARMELLA
Hi! I'm a spunky, shy little girl who likes dogs and humans of all sizes. When I was found in Arivaca, I was scared and not quite sure what was happening. Then I went to live with my foster family and it took a few days for me to come out of hiding. Now I love to explore, touch noses with my foster dogs, and wrestle with stuffed animals. My foster mom says when you hear my raspy meow you will know that I need a little attention. My purrfect parent would be patient, kind, and maybe have another pet for me to play with. Would it be alright if I brought my stuffed animal?
ALFALFA
My name is Alfalfa and I'm a lap cat. I was one month old when my brother and sisters were found in Rio Rico. Even though we were scared to be so close to humans, it was so nice to have a full belly, be warm and safe. We’ve settled into our foster home. I heard my foster mom say that I'm a love bug! That's because I will climb on your lap and smother you with purrs and kisses. I also enjoy playing with my siblings. We are a playful litter and keep each other entertained! All we need is a loving home and we will make sure you are never bored or lonely.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform