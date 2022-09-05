The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Livingston
At 6 weeks old I was found alone in the parking lot of a grocery store — I was skinny and needed help! Luckily, I went to live with my foster mom who fluffed me up and gave me lots of TLC. She says I’m a mellow, quiet boy who still has to grow into my ears and paws. I like to cuddle but am equally happy to sleep on you or under a bed. I’m okay being around other cats. My coat is mostly gray tabby but I have a white chest and paws. I’d love to find a nice home where I can grow up and spend another of my nine lives. Let’s meet!
Little Kitty
Maybe someone was being cute when they named me Little Kitty (I was 14 pounds when I arrived), but I’ve learned that humans have a weird sense of humor sometimes! I’ve had a couple of moms who both had to relinquish me for health reasons. I’m a reserved lady (who’d love a quiet home where I’m the only pet). I’ve been praised as very loving, but want to give you affection on my schedule. I’m shy, and haven’t warmed up to much attention from the volunteers yet. I LOVE treats. I’ve passed the age milestone for Vet Care Support for Life, so I’m hopeful that gives you another reason to make me yours!
Snickers
I’m a sweet little treat, just like my name. My previous owners both said I was the most loving dog they’ve ever had. I’m told I’m a Poodle mix, which means I’m smart, fluffy, and love to sit on laps. I’m good with everybody — cats, dogs, kids, and adults. Give me a box of toys and I’ll dive in head first, entertaining you with my antics. I’m 12, have Vet Care Support for Life and am house-trained but have a little dribble problem. I can’t help it due to a birth defect that affects my plumbing. It never dampens my joyful spirit, though, and I’m happiest cuddling up with my humans. I just need to find “home” again.
Maxine
I recently stayed in a foster home in close proximity with two resident cats. What can I say! Everything was copacetic. I love human companionship and going for walks. Since I’m quite strong, I’ll need a walker who can take charge. I’m not aggressive but can get excited when I meet other dogs. Maybe I just want to play! Because I can jump high, I’ll need a secure yard. In the house I’m quiet and well behaved and love to relax on my bed. I’m also house trained, and I know and understand the basic commands. I’m wishing for my long-awaited “forever home,” and YOU could be the one to grant that wish!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol
520-207-4024
Benny
Howdy friends! My name is Benny and I’m a big orange boy who — along with my brothers Lenny and Kenny — was orphaned when I was only a couple of days old. We were saved by our wonderful foster mom who bottle fed us until we could eat on our own. As a result, we are cuddly, nap-on-your-lap kittens who are all perfectly mannered! We get along splendidly with senior cats and a very nice dog. We do love to play together all the time! It sure would be nice if I were adopted with one or more of my siblings, because life is just more fun with friends! Won’t you be my friend?
Kate
Wow Wee! I’m Kate and I'm only 5 months old and life sure has been interesting so far! My brother and sister stepped into a trap one day and disappeared. I missed them so much that I decided to step into the trap too. Sure enough, we were all reunited at Paws Patrol! It’s so good to be cared for and safe. I am in a foster home and get to play with siblings all day. My foster mom says that I am precious and get along great with others. I'm a sweet and petite little girl who is excited to find a family of my very own. Could I be the girl you adore?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform