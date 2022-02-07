The Animal League of Green Valley
Charlie
Everyone thinks babies are cute, but try being a middle-aged cat used to life with just his humans and then have a small creature with a thousand hands enter your life, hog all the attention, and see how YOU feel! My people tried to help me adjust, but I couldn’t manage, so I came here. A nice lady adopted me and another cat a while ago, and although I really liked her, I wasn’t into other felines either, so at the moment, I’m a bit put out about it all and can be a bit standoffish. But I know given time and patience, I’ll be the perfect one-person, quiet-home companion I was meant to be.
Lear
I feel like Kermit’s song, “It’s not easy being green … you tend to blend in with other things…” was written just for my roommates and me! Our lives have been a series of ups and downs – spending our early months outside, tolerating the intake pokes and prods when arriving here, and enduring a weeks-long ringworm protocol in isolation without a lot of “people time” — so we basically missed the joy of our kittenhood and are being fairly low-profile right now. But we’re youngsters nonetheless, and given patience, safe and loving homes, with a smidgen of time, I bet we’ll all become the companions we’re meant to be. Won’t you PLEASE give us that chance?
Dollie
My sister Mollie and I are two adorable, fun-loving, and playful puppies. When we were outside all alone, a nice person took us in and cared for us for a few weeks. She taught us to tell her when we had to go potty and how to be good when left alone. We got along well with her children and her kitties. But the older resident dog didn’t care for us, so she had to bring us to TALGV. The volunteers say that we’re really sweet, walk well on leashes, and that we like everyone. Now we’re looking for our forever home and if we could stay together, that would be totally awesome!
Marvin
I’m a young and active cattle dog mix who grew up mostly with other dog buddies. Right now, I live with my foster mom who says I’ve come a long way in the trust department. She also says that I’m smart and eager to learn. I’m still leery of strangers, but with someone I trust, I’m willing to be a little more daring. Do you like fun stuff like playing with a ball? That is one of my favorite things to do! I would like a dog buddy in my new home, but if you want to have an “only” dog you can spend lots of time with one-on-one, I’d be okay with that, too.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Mercedes
I'm a sweet little girl with one white front leg and one black one! On my black leg, I wear a lovely white mitten. Playing with my two brothers is so much fun! My brother Pita and I are especially close, so it sure would be nice if we were adopted together. You see, I am pretty timid and skittish. My brother helps build my confidence! My foster mom has really been working with me, and I have made great strides in the last couple of weeks. I will need a home with humans who are very patient. With time and lots of love, I promise I will become an affectionate, loyal, and drop-dead-gorgeous kitty!
Pita
Valentine’s Day is coming up, and my sister and I want to fall in love with YOU! I’m a handsome yellow fellow who is loving and playful. I play from morning until night. I especially love playing with my sister Mercedes and the wonderful Chihuahua who lives with my foster mom. My sister Mercedes is still a little shy, so we really need to be adopted together. I take great care of her! As you can see online, we are a bonded pair. Just look how cute and happy we are together! Can we please spend the rest of our lives as part of your family? So, you can be our valentine?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30.