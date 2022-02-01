The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-1370
Amber
When you gaze into my gorgeous golden eyes, it’s easy to see how I got my name. I’m a chubby gal who’s friendly, gentle, laid back, and I like toys and meeting new people. I’m happy to fess up to being 11-years-old, but I don’t mind an active household, so maybe you can play with me to help me slim down? I promise to rub your legs, sleep on your bed, and talk to you when you scratch my ears, but I’m not particularly into laps. If you’re looking for an easygoing companion who’s ready to love only YOU, won’t you come meet and then adopt me? You won’t be sorry!
Indigo
Although “shabby chic” usually refers to a relaxed, well-worn style of décor, it pretty much describes me too! When I showed up on the doorstep of a home in Sahuarita, I was skinny, dehydrated, and the personification of “raggedy Andy.” I’ve still got a way to go before I morph into the gorgeous guy I’m destined to be, but with your help (lots of food, love, lap time, and an indoor-only home), I promise I’ll wow you! I’m a friendly, FIV-positive, guy and even though I’m in a room with “Mr. Crabby” (who will remain nameless), I’m maintaining my cool and keeping a low profile, so I’d simply adore sharing that profile with YOU!
Sugar
Early one morning, my friend Spice and I were unceremoniously “dumped” on Mission Road. Fortunately, a good samaritan stopped and took us home. There we met her 4-year-old child and four dogs, ranging in size from Chihuahua to German Shepherd. We stayed there three days before coming to TALGV because, even though we got along well with everyone, they already had a full house. I love getting attention, playing ball, and I also know how to sit and wait. I'm a 2-year-old female American Bulldog, and just like my name I’m also sweet. I’m an adorable package of love just waiting for you to open up your heart, and take THIS package into your home.
Mollie
My sister Dollie and I are adorable, fun-loving, and playful puppies. When we were outside all alone, a nice person took us in for a few weeks. She taught us to tell her when we had to go potty and how to be good when left alone. We got along well with her children and her kitties. But her older dog didn’t care for us, so she had to bring us to TALGV. The volunteers say that we’re really sweet, walk well on leashes, and that we like everyone, showing our affection with lots of doggie kisses. Now we’re looking for our forever home and if we could stay together, that would be totally awesome!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Rocket
My foster mom used to call me Rocketman. My siblings and I were named after Elton John songs. We were lucky because my mom Peaches was smart and gave birth to us on a roof to keep us safe from predators. Then I was even luckier because as we got older, she moved us to the porch of nice people who took us all to Paws Patrol. I was adopted right away along with my beautiful sister Nikita. We were so happy and such good kittens living with our new family. But lately our luck has changed. Nikita can tell you the rest of our story, but you can still give us a happy ending!
Nikita
Aren’t I a beautiful girl? Like Rocket said, we were adopted together right away. We were so happy to be together and living with our new family. But our luck ran out. Due to no fault of our own, we were returned to Paws because the children in our new family failed to hold up their end of “the deal.” If only our foster mom had been told that a deal had been made and that children would be solely responsible for our care! Because we all know that children are children and cats are living, loving creatures not meant to become “lessons.” Won’t you get us back on track for a real forever home?
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform