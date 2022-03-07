The Animal League of Green Valley
Bongo
When I showed up at a home in Rio Rico, the nice people there fed me for a while but then decided I needed a better home. Now I’m at The Animal League, adjusting to my new, safer environment. I’m a little shy but I warm up quickly, and I love being brushed and petted. I have beautiful golden eyes. When they checked me out here, they found I was FIV positive, which means I have the added benefit of Vet Care Support for Life. I’m 2 years old, in good shape, and since FIV can only be spread by a deep bite wound, I’m able to live with other cats. Come let me show you my charms!
Samantha
Well, I had a nice 10-year run with my mom, being her only pet and sleeping on her bed. Her health is now preventing her from caring for me, so I’m hoping I can find another kind lady to snuggle. I love attention, and will get in your lap and purr — I will also talk to you when I’m hungry or lonely. I still like playing with a ball spinner toy and plushy mice. Now in my senior years, I have the added benefit of Vet Care Support for Life. I’m a beautiful 12-year-old short-haired calico lady in really in good shape and would love to find a new home with you.
Starr
While spending time with my foster dad, I discovered how loving family life can be. I respected the house rules by not chewing on or touching anything I shouldn’t and asking to go potty. When being introduced to different people, I made my “dad” proud by always being polite and friendly. I follow commands, such as “sit” and “stay,” especially at mealtimes and when getting treats. Being a very affectionate gal, I discovered recliners (and beds) are great places to cuddle. I love sharing a home with my “people,” but I’d rather not share it with another pet! Do you have an empty spot in your home that needs filling? Luckily I'm available!
Harley
My foster mom thinks I’m a special dog, and it’s mostly because I’m a great house guest. I love being around people (definitely not dogs), getting lots of affection, playing fetch, and walking. I understand the meaning of “go for a ride/walk,” and walk very well on a leash, or I'll run by your side (great for a jogger). I’m strong so I’ll need someone who can control me. I ask to go potty, and know several commands like “sit,” “wait,” “leave it.” I don’t like being left alone, and get a little anxious, but not destructive. Mom thinks I might make a great family dog (small children are unknown). You and I should meet soon.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Gabriel
Hi, my name is Gabriel. If you are lonely and looking for companionship, I am PURRFECT for you! I think I might really like a human male to bond with. I would also like a female cat or two for company, but no small children. Currently, I am in a foster home and that is wonderful. I am a little shy, but I come when my foster mom calls me. I get a little overexcited when Mom plays with me and I like to do little love nips, but we are working on it. So, if you want a big wonderful male kitty to keep you warm and provide company, let’s meet.
ZeZe
I am a sweet, shy, grey tabby who has been a mom twice! I was found living outdoors before my second litter was born. I had my babies in a safe place at Paws Patrol. Now that my kittens have found their forever homes, I am enjoying being a young adult. I love playing with my toys and being petted by my foster mom. I’m still a little skittish and prefer to come to my foster for petting rather than being approached. I love my kitty housemate and look to him for cues, so I would do well with another cat. Patience and a lot of love are what I want and what I need.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform