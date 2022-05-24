The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Molly
Very friendly and bonded with Buddy, I like to play with everything. I love to be brushed and petted. Occasionally, I would hop up into my rescuer’s lap. I sleep in either a bed or cat tree tower, depending on my mood. Found in her neighborhood, our rescuer attempted to integrate Buddy and me into her home. She took us to her vet and had me spayed and Buddy neutered. She had us both vaccinated and proclaimed healthy. Despite her efforts, her resident cat was too stressed to accept us, so she sadly had to bring us here. However, we’re ready to meet our new humans. Won’t you please come in to meet us?
Morsel
Wandering around a neighborhood in Nogales, AZ, I was found wanting inside my rescuer’s home. No wonder! I was found to be “in the family way” and needed protection from the outdoors. A kind lady brought me here. Immediately, I was put in foster with another kind lady who kept me until my kittens were born. She nurtured all of us until we were ready to return to The Animal League. Now we’re here ready to be adopted into loving homes. My kittens are finding their own homes, and I’m waiting for my person to come meet me. I’m a petite darling with kitten-like ways, a real charmer! Won’t you come meet me?
Andy
I am an awesome dog! I am very smart 1-year-old Lab mix. I pick up new commands easily and I can solve advanced doggie puzzles in no time. So why am I still here, you ask? I am friendly with people, I love to fetch and run, and I enjoy playing with my dog buddies for hours on end. It might be because I am still a somewhat fearful, rambunctious puppy. Whenever I get too excited, I tend to forget everything I know. (Sigh.) They say that I will need to find someone who is strong enough to handle my exuberance but has the patience to be at once firm and loving. Does that describe you?
Martin
I’m a handsome fellow who wears three white shoes and one white sock. I look a bit like a Rottweiler and a bit like a Chihuahua. (What? You can’t see the Chihuahua?) I may come across as standoffish at first. That’s because not all the people I’ve met were nice. But just give me a bit of time and you’ll see my true colors. No — not brown, black and white, … sweet, fun-loving, and loyal! I am learning commands, too. I know “sit,” and “wait,” and I’m starting to understand how to politely walk on leash without pulling. I like learning stuff… makes my brain work! When we go home together, will you teach me more?
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Randy
Howdy all! My name is Randy and I want to be adopted by you! I’m the smallest kitten in my litter of six. I have one brother and one sister who are also black! I can be very active, but I love to be held. I really enjoy sleeping on my foster mom’s shoulder, and the back of her neck. When I’m napping, occasionally I open my eyes and meow at you. I would love for someone to take care of me. I will show my appreciation by nuzzling your neck and purring for you. It would be even better if you adopted me with one of my siblings! We’ll be ready in mid-June!
Tortie
Looking for a beautiful tabby in your life? The search is over! My name is Tortie and I’m a lovely grey and white little girl who gets along with all my five siblings. I especially enjoy playing with balls and toy mice. I live for the hunt! I’m a sweetheart. My foster mom says I love to cuddle, purr, and show affection. I love being petted. Did I forget to mention I have four white paws and a white splash on my nose? I sure would like to become part of your family! Adopt me and a sibling, we’ll be ready in mid-June, and let us be your playful companions for years to come!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform