The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Buddy Boy
Well, I was allowed to be outside and the neighbors objected. Somehow that resulted in my coming here, looking for a home where I can stay indoors all the time. I was a little shy here at first, but I quickly came out of my shell. So now I’m enjoying being petted by the volunteers, and I love to be brushed. I approach visitors and volunteers and will jump into your lap for attention. I like to look out the window. I’m just about a year old and have a nice gray and white coat and a cute pink nose. All I’m missing is a nice, safe home. Can you help me out with that?
Orange Julius
My Mom had to go to a care facility, so here I am at TALGV! I’m a two-year-old beefy buff and white boy with big yellow eyes. I like to cuddle and enjoy hanging out on high shelves. I’m friendly but still a little shy here, preferring to stay in my cubby (but I can be coaxed out for petting). In my previous home I loved to meet people. I do like chin scratches from the volunteers and will roll on my back for brushing. I’d love to find a home where I can get back in touch with my softer side. Would that be with you? Come meet me, and let’s make a plan!
Winston
It’s bad enough when people throw litter from their cars, but it’s carrying things too far when they throw out an innocent puppy. That would be me, Winston! Thankfully someone saw what happened and rescued me. I was invited to stay with the nice people until they brought me to TALGV. They said I’m a very sweet boy who got along with their cats and small dogs. Since I'm only about six months old I’ll need more training to help me become a well-mannered adult. Right now I’m just a wiggly, playful pup that really needs a love-filled, forever home. Why don’t you visit soon and get to know me? You’ll be happy you did!
Nubia
My brother Tank and I have been together since we were born eight years ago. Although we’re siblings, he’s almost twice my size and always makes sure I’m okay. He is a great protector and I like to play with him. But it doesn’t mean that we don’t like to snuggle with our people. On the contrary! Tank prefers to sleep in bed with our people and I love sitting on laps! It sometimes takes the two of us a bit to warm up, but as everyone here can tell you, if you give us a little space when you first arrive, Tank will check you out and soon we will be your best friends.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Mateo
Hello! My name is Mateo, and I am a handsome long-haired Russian Blue with a white splash on my chest. I’m a little shy but sweet as can be. Once I know you, I love being cuddled and will purr and purr. I sure would make a beautiful and loving companion for any family. Won’t you consider adopting me and one of my amazing siblings? We are the cutest long-haired bunch you have ever seen! Some would even say we look like majestic werewolves, but we’re all kitty! How fun would it be to watch us grow up together? We’ll keep each other entertained while we play and keep each other warm when we cuddle!
Maya
Like my mama, I’m a petite long-haired Russian Blue. I go by the name Maya. Did you know I’m rather rare? I’m also brave and smart as a whip and so very loving and always purring. Since I was a tiny little babe, I’ve been active, happy, and always curious. I promise I will be an entertaining companion for any family. Other cats or dogs don’t scare me one little bit! So, I’d love a home with other pets. For some real fun, I would love to be adopted with one of my siblings. That way I’m never alone and I’ll have a companion to comfort me while adjusting to a new home — hopefully yours!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform