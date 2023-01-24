The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
LOLA
Having never been at The Animal League before, I am having challenges adapting. I used to live at another shelter where I tended to get overstimulated. We "torts" are known to be feisty, right? We call it “tortitude.” Since we have a lot to say, we meow our thoughts to you. We are not fond of rambunctious housemates, like kittens and dogs. Children also fall into that category. So, the best environment for me is in a quiet home with lots of tolerant love. I need a human who will appreciate my attributes (including my beautiful tortoiseshell coat!). Could that be you?
JOAN
Remember the Charlie Brown song lyric, “why’s everybody always picking on me?” That’s what I’ve been wondering because although I’m a totally sweet girl, one of the five other cats I lived with was making my life miserable. Truth be told, I was shy with the others, so being your one and only would make my day. My human dad said I’m very playful and loving but a nipper at times. That being said, a kind woman adopted me and loved me. However, when I got over-stimulated, I would bite. Not an admirable trait. So, if you’re willing to give me another chance as your only pet, maybe we could change that habit.
XENA
After a couple of weeks hanging around Anamax Park with my friend Lila, the young couple who had been feeding us decided to bring us to The Animal League. I’m an 18-month-old female Pug mix. I walk well on a leash and can use a doggy door. Lila is my “bonded” roommate and even though she may be independent, she has very limited vision and needs me to guide her around unfamiliar places. We were recently introduced to the play yard and enjoyed our time exploring our different surroundings. Now it’s time for us to find a loving someone who's willing to share their home with both of us. Lila, my best friend, depends on ME! Could you be that someone special that we could BOTH depend on?
MEADOW
I am a nine-month-old Staffie mix gal who was found wandering. I am somewhat bashful until I get to know you. But once I know you . . . oh, my gosh, I’m 39 pounds of wiggly-butt love! Or, as one volunteer put it, “exuberantly affectionate when smitten.” I’m told I walk well on a leash, but that I’ll need basic command training. Shh . . . a secret: Treats are the way to my heart! Give me a treat and with your loving guidance, eventually, I will show you a trick. The last thing you should know is, I have eyes that are the color of a meadow, and they look way better in person (hint).
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
SERGIO
Hi! I'm a cool, laid-back boy named Sergio. I was found living outside but knew that I wanted to have a home one day. When I saw the trap Paws Patrol placed in my neighborhood, I knew it was my chance and I took it! Next thing I knew I was safe, warm, and my belly was full. Now I’m ready for a fantastic forever home. I'm a tender guy who loves attention, belly rubs, giving head butts, and being close to you. Even though I’m safe and happy, I miss my feline friends so it would be swell if you have another kitty to share a sunny spot with. Hope to see you soon!
CURIE
Hey! Curie here. I am a beautiful gray dilute tortoiseshell kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. I’m a little over two years old and aren't I a beauty?! I was adopted from Paws Patrol when I was a kitten but had to be returned because my human couldn't take care of me anymore. I have a quiet little meow and like to be petted. Please adopt me and I will become your best friend and pal! I'm not a sharing kind of gal so please make me your one and only kitty. What can I say, I want all your attention for the rest of my days! Let’s make that happen soon!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $65. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform