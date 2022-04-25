The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-1370
Rella
I’m Rella! I’d like to think it’s short for Cinderella, because I could really use a fairy godmother. After being born to a homeless mom I was lucky to spend most of my life with a nice man, but his health prevents him from caring for me any longer. Now in my senior years, my adoption comes with Vet Care Support for Life. I’ve been a little grumpy with the other cats here, and with the volunteers — although I’ve expressed some enjoyment with ear scratches when approached carefully. What I need is a quiet place for me to be your only pet and to transform into the companionable princess I used to be.
Daisy
For five glorious years I lived with my human mom (that’s my entire life!). She and I were great companions with few adults or children visiting. We lived a quiet lifestyle. Sadly, she passed away and then I was brought here by her sons who doubted I would blend in with their households of other animals. They couldn’t share much about my playfulness but said I was shy with strangers and independent. TALGV volunteers are calming me to my new surroundings and showing me the kindness of cat-lovers. So, if you would like a lovely flame-point Siamese lady companion who relishes a quiet home, please come meet me. We just might be right for each other!
Louise
I had eight litter mates who are now with new families. I’m happy to be here where I can be the center of attention for a change. At 6 months old, I’m getting “puppy training” to help me become a well-behaved member of your family. On the subject of training, I should be learning my doggie ABC’s. You know … basic commands. Did I mention the “leash training” that happens on my walks? It’s not that easy, but going for walks is fun … so I’ll learn! Then there’s “socialization!” Even though I’m already sweet and friendly, I can never get too much! I’m also ready to experience a loving home life. What? Did you say OUR home?
Sandy
I’m a 1-year-old Shepherd mix that was returned to TALGV after only five months. I guess my adopters had high expectations of me that I couldn’t fulfill. I know the commands “sit,” and “down,” ask to go out, and have used a crate. I’m considered a “shy dog” who can be skittish with some people, but the secret to gaining my trust and love is time and patience. One of my walkers mentioned that I’m a well-mannered girl, a “delight,” who walks well on a leash. I don’t like cats, but I’ve enjoyed supervised playtime with some canine friends. My expectations? A forever home filled with love and patience ... offer me these … I’m yours!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Zeus
I came to Paws Patrol at a young age and have gained a lot of confidence. I have lots of kitty friends — most have been adopted except for me and my bonded partner Zippy. He and I are looking for a forever home and will put our best paws forward. Currently, I am the watchful eye of the Paws Patrol office and like to be above and around you, but just out of reach. I am a little allusive, but if you are looking for the most handsome and photogenic cat you will meet, I'm your guy. Even Zippy will pose with me! I may not be a lap kitty, but I am always nearby.
Zippy
The Paws Patrol volunteers have been working hard to teach me to trust people and I have come a long way. I really like my partner Zeus and he is more daring than I. In many ways, I am a typical cat … I love to play with toys and other kitties. I would like to be part of your family, along with Zeus. We are both a bit elusive to pet, and would probably not be lap kitties, but we are friendly, photogenic and a handsome pair. We spent the last few years being the watchful eyes of the office; now it is time for us to find a loving home we can call our own.
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform