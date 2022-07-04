The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Victory
Can you say knockout? Along with traditional white patches on my neck and feet, I have a black coat with faint darker stripes and a white undercoat that makes it shimmer like smoke. I first came to TALGV after giving birth to kittens years ago, and was adopted along with Tiki. At 6 years old we are here again because our owner can’t care for us now. I’m pretty outgoing and vocal. Nix on brushing and being picked up, but I like petting and playing and will snuggle you. A scratching post/pad is a must for me. Won’t you come see how beautiful I am, inside and out?
Tiki
As a young mother with kittens, we all survived a house fire (but lost the home). I came to The Animal League with a glowing recommendation back then: I’m a 6-year-old dilute calico, great with kids, an attention seeker who loves belly rubs, chin scratches, and chasing laser lights; I climb everything and follow you around for attention. I don’t like dogs or being picked up, and might nip when I’ve had enough attention. I did find a home, with Victory, but we are both back after four years because our owner can’t care for us any longer. I’m a little shy with strangers but am up for the occasional snuggle.
Boo
Unfortunately, I’ve returned to TALGV, but I have a good report from my previous owner. I’m a loving, gentle, and exuberant female Shepherd mix who shared a home with two other dogs, a cat, and visits from a 5-year-old child. I’m crate trained, ask to go out, and can use a doggie door. I know commands such as “sit,” “lie down,” and “leave it.” I’m good on a leash and enjoy car rides and playing fetch. Sometimes I get excited and jump up but settle down upon command. Like most 18-month-old youngsters, I don’t like being left alone too long. I think I could fit nicely into the average home. Do you have an average home? I’m packed and ready to go!
Harley
My foster mom thinks I’m a great dog, and it’s not just because I lavish her with love, it’s also because I’m a great house guest. I love being around people (definitely not dogs), getting a lot of affection, sunbathing, playing fetch, and walking. I do understand the meaning of “go for a ride/walk,” and walk very well on a leash, or I'll run by your side. I’m strong so I’ll need someone who can control me. I ask to go potty, and know several commands like; “sit,” “wait,” “leave it,” etc. I’m five years old and my mom thinks I might make a great family dog (small children are unknown). You, your family, and I should meet soon.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Buster
My name is Buster and I’m a soft and fuzzy gray tabby. I am going to come right out and say that I am looking for a new home. My human brought me back to Paws Patrol because she was gone a lot and that was stressing me out. I am 10 years old, and it seems as I get older, I really want to be around someone at home. If you haven’t noticed, I am a very handsome guy. I am also very friendly and would love my new home to be yours! Adopt me and I’ll show you how loving and affectionate I am and we can be homebodies together!
LiLi
Good day Southern Arizona! My name is LiLi and I am a beautiful petite Manx — meaning I have no tail! But wait, there’s more! I also have one green and one orange eye and an amazing triangle on my nose. I’m a little over a year old and I just weaned my three beautiful babies. Now that I’m spayed and rested from being a mama, I’m ready for my forever home. I’m very calm and affectionate. Although my foster home has dogs, I would prefer to be in a house without them. If you think we’re a right fit, please meet me today! I know you really want to see me and my missing tail!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform