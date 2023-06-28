The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
MARIMBA
I was part of a large group of strays that were found together. Thankfully we all came to The Animal League where an exceptional volunteer worked with us every day to help us get over our fear. I’m still a bit shy, but I like to be stroked with a wand or brush. You can tell I like it because I’ll roll over on my back and look happy. When I don’t like it, I’ll let you know that, too. While I’m not exactly cuddly with humans (yet), I really like some of the other cats here and cuddle with them. I’m an active one-year-old female that needs a home with a patient, loving family.
WINDY
I was roaming around outside and became pregnant. Surprise! Somehow the patron saint of expecting mamas smiled down on me and I was brought to The Animal League. My kittens were born and are now looking for their own homes. (They take after me with their beautiful, shiny black coats.) I’m a very friendly girl, rubbing legs and hands that pet me. At one year old, I like to play and I like to be scratched and brushed. I’m looking for a home where I don’t have to roam and can be active indoors. If that sounds like your idea of an ideal companion, please come look me up. I’m available and ready to go!
LILA
I’m a two-year-old female Husky mix who's ready to share my life and love with you. I'm good on a leash, know how to use a doggie door and love going for walks and exploring my surroundings. I arrived at TALGV with only one eye. With glaucoma in the other, I needed another surgery. I'm now pain-free, happy, and enjoy life! My other senses help me compensate for my vision loss; you might say my ears and nose are now my "eyes." Of course, your love, patience, and guidance will help me adjust to my new environment. I can't wait to begin my new life with you in my forever home. I'm ready...are you?
CHA CHA
Just like learning a new dance, I’ll require training, time and patience to grow from a friendly, outgoing puppy to a well-mannered adult. I am a beautiful three-month-old husky/staffie mix female. Trust me, I’m adorable! My brothers and I were brought to TALGV after mom had an "oops" litter. I was the only brave puppy: Girl Power! I showed my brothers that humans are kind, fun to play with, bring us food and lots of toys! I’m slaying the learning-how-to-walk-on-a-leash business and have shown I learn fast on my feet. I’d love to have a family who will make sure I master all the steps of growing up. Meet me on the dance floor!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
SPIKE
I'm Spike and simply adorable! My foster family is kind to my feline family and gives us lots of attention, which we love! I'm the smallest of my siblings so I’m the cutest. My foster mom says that I love laps and belly rubs. She said that I have springs for legs because I can jump so high! I am a good boy, well-mannered, and always use my scratching post. Gee, sounds like I might be the perfect kitten for you. If you think so too, please come visit me soon. By the way, another kitten would keep me busy and make me a happy boy so why not meet one of my siblings too!
POSADA
I was found with three cactus needles in my eye. Thankfully Paws Patrol took me to a doctor to get them out. Now after a month, my eye is almost healed. I’m a tiny cat that’s a little frisky around other cats. But I might do well with the right kitty since being neutered! I also like being with humans. I love food, being brushed and petted. I’ll do best in a quiet home with someone to give me lots of space and attention. I probably won’t do well with dogs but am willing to try living with another kitty or older child. If you think I’m a match for you, please come see me.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.