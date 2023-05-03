The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Abby
A lovely grey and white lady… a bundle of love I am! I’m here because of human allergies in my home. I love to be brushed and need to be brushed! I so appreciate being petted. I lived in a home with adults, but I wasn’t so fond of children. I do like to play with mesh tubes and to scratch on cardboard. My favorite sleeping places are in my own bed or on the sofa. My people described me as independent, needy, and shy with strangers….so take your pick and come see for yourself. I have a feeling we could be great pals if you’re willing to give me that special attention I need.
Syd
Well, I was happy for a couple of years, but then Dad was moving and couldn’t take me along. That left me momentarily scared about my future. But now I’m back to my happy self. I’m used to being around people but I can be a little rough, so I'm not good with kids. I like to play, especially with plastic straws. Plus, I’m very affectionate and love to be petted. I’ll roll over on my back and purr for petting! I’m just two year old and very handsome with a distinctive white kisser. I’d like to find a home where I can show off my sweet disposition. Come introduce yourself, and let’s get acquainted.
Dutchess
I’m Her Royal Highness, the Dutchess of TALGV, and I’m so happy to be here! I’m not a “stiff upper lip” type; I want to share my big heart with others. I might be nine years old, but you’d never know it as I’m an active girl who loves outings - walks or car rides - as long as I’m near people. I’ve been sociable with dogs, though I like to be the boss. I was found as a stray, but I believe our past shouldn’t hold us back. There’s so much joy to be shared with loved-ones. I’m ready to start the “Happily Ever After” chapter of my life. Could it be with you?
Summit
Yeah, I know, I’m super cute. But I’m not just another pretty face; I’ve got energy and brains to match! I’m a friendly, house-trained, nine-month-old Shepherd mix girl looking for a family who understands we youngsters require daily exercise and mental stimulation for us to grow into well-behaved adults. Walks or hikes with lots of sniff breaks, vigorous sessions of ‘fetch’, and teaching me new commands and tricks are some of the best ways to keep me from getting bored. Do you like to be on the go? If so, we should meet! If you have another friendly, active dog, bring them along and let me charm my way into your heart - and home!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Ringo
My name is Ringo. I was just a kid living on the streets of Tucson when a friend of felines coaxed me into a trap with some delicious food. I was brought to Paws Patrol to begin a new life as a domesticated kitty. I'm still a little bit shy and just need a little time to be sure of my surroundings. I am a very handsome boy with a sleek black coat and sweet and shining eyes of green. Wanna know a secret? I love cats, I mean love them! I really need a cat, or two, to play with and help me through my shyness. I bet your kitty would love me too!
Vail
Hi, my name is Vail, and I'm a gorgeous 2-year-old tuxedo cat with long white whiskers and enchanting eyes. I was recently adopted, but unfortunately, I had to leave because I couldn't get along with the resident cat. My fur is extremely soft, and I adore being petted. Once I'm accustomed to my surroundings, I'm a sociable cat who loves human company. My foster family is teaching me the joys of being pampered, and I'm loving every moment of it! My greatest desire is to find my forever home soon, where I can show my appreciation by rubbing against your legs, hands, and face. Please come and meet me; I'm sure we'll get along fabulously!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.