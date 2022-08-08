The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Duster
How’s this for a life story? I was one of twelve kittens shared by two mama cats. When we all were brought to TALGV five years ago, we were given names of automobiles. That’s how I became Duster. However, upon my adoption as a kitten, I was called Charlie. As they say, I don’t care what you call me, just call me for mealtimes! (I like both canned and dry cat food.) I lived with adults so don’t know how I’d get along with children. I prefer sleeping on my cat tree or under your bed. I’m a handsome guy with a distinguished black nose/chin goatee who would love to have a new home…. perhaps with you?
Jolie
After being adopted from The Animal League as a kitten, I lived with a nice couple and another cat and dog. Now they’re moving and can’t take us with them, so I’m back looking for a new home. Dad says I am very gentle and sweet, if a little shy at first, and very loving. I guess I put on a few extra pounds over the years so I’m in the “kitty spa” room with the other plus-sized cats, where they control our food intake. I like the petting from the volunteers. I’d love to find a home where I can laze away on a high perch and watch the world go by.
Pepper
It’s been a while since I arrived at TALGV, but I've come a long way! I’m still that sweet, energetic gal who enjoys playing fetch with my toys and going for long walks. My foster mom says I’ve been “excellent” with the kids. I’m house and crate trained and understand the commands; “sit,” “wait,” “down,” and “shake.” I can offer you faithful companionship, if you can offer me a home without cats; in fact, it would be best if I were your ONLY pet. I had surgery for a torn ACL and have recuperated in my foster home, so I could return to my active lifestyle. Can I interest you in a game of fetch?
Millie
I’ve been at TALGV for a while because, after a tough start in life, I can have issues when over stimulated. (Sigh.) I take medication to help me take more things in stride but will need continued guidance. My foster mom says I’m a good houseguest: I get along with her dogs, do well in my crate when left alone and during the night, and know all the basic commands. My ideal forever home is calm and quiet, without kids, but preferably with a doggie companion. If you have experience dealing with a “slightly less than perfect” dog and the patience to direct me, I will try my best to become your most loyal companion.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Chai
My name is Chai and I’m a little sweet ball of butterscotch! I’m very active and love to hide inside a turned over shoebox! I’m a little explorer. I love to eat even though I’m a tiny little guy. I’m a kitten and want to grow up fast! I talk to my foster mom a lot and I’m very good at letting her know it's mealtime! It sure would be great to be adopted with my sister Turmeric. And even though she can be a little crazy, we make such an awesome team! She is my favorite playmate, and I don’t mind her being the boss. Can we grow up together with your family?
Turmeric
My name is Turmeric and I come with a little kick! I’m a very active kitten! I live with my brother Chai in our foster home, and I'm the boss. I love to wrestle with him and chase him around the room! I’ve been known to jump straight up—about a foot and a half! I can be quite vocal when I want attention! If you adopt me and my brother, you’d have twice the fun and twice the love. Let’s face it, variety is the spice of life, that gives it all its flavor! That is exactly what Chai and I will do! We’ll spice things up in your life in our forever home!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform