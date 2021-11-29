The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
CREOLE
I feel like Kermit’s song, “It’s not easy being green … you tend to blend in with other things…” was written just for my roommates and me! Our lives have been a series of ups and downs – spending our early months outside, tolerating the intake pokes and prods when arriving here, and enduring a weeks-long ringworm protocol in isolation without a lot of “people time” – so we basically missed the joy of our kittenhood and are being fairly low-profile right now. But we’re youngsters nonetheless, and given patience, safe and loving homes, with a smidgen of time, I bet we’ll all become the companions we’re meant to be. Won’t you PLEASE give us that chance?
CHARLEE
Well aren’t I the glamour puss? Gorgeous calico coat and a sweetheart to boot! My mom and dad had to move out of state and couldn’t take my brother, Riley, and me with them. (Although we miss them, it’s nice to have each other to lean on, so we need to keep it that way!) We’d had “limited exposure” to dogs (but weren’t happy about it), and pretty much hid when kids came over, so the perfect spot for us would be a quiet home with someone who wants nothing more than to dote on us (a very cat-like attitude they say!). Life can have lots of joy, so why not share it with us?
BRIDGET
Even though I’m comfortable here, I personally prefer living in a “regular” home. People from my past have commented that I’m well behaved, affectionate, and love people and other dogs. I’m happy playing with anyone who’s willing to play with me. I’m also snuggly, loving, and calm. I can guarantee you one thing, my sweet personality and good disposition haven’t changed over the years. Now my goal is to find my own “forever” home. Maybe you have one you’d like to share with a mature Hound mix gal; if so, please call TALGV and arrange for our meeting. I hear that the third time’s a charm and you might be the charm I’m looking for!
BONES
Staying in a foster home is like a vacation! I’ve always enjoyed my walks, but now I get L-O-N-G walks. I’m house trained, use a doggie door, love car rides, playing fetch and a good cuddle. I know the commands “sit,” “shake,”“down,” “fetch,” and now “stay” and “LEAVE IT.” I may be treat motivated, but with all of nature's living creatures tempting me, that can be hard to obey. I should also tell you, cats are a no-no, but dogs may be okay. I’m still young and need a strong, confident person in my life to get me through the awkward stages. Home life can be good, but home life with you would be perfect.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Lady Gaga
Need a popstar in your life? Look no further! I am Lady Gaga and I want to be the queen of your house! I was rescued by a nice lady and brought to Paws Patrol, where I could be safe. I am the friendliest kitty. I was taken to the vet to get spayed, and they discovered I was pregnant! I made friends with kitties in the shelter and finally went to a foster home to have my five kittens! As you can see, I am a very beautiful kitty. I can’t wait to come home with you and be your best friend! I have now been spayed and my shots are up to date.
Reno
Hi, my name is Reno. I am 5 months old and came from a semi-friendly colony of cats with my two siblings. I am a very soft, handsome gray and white guy with white fur around my neck, kind of like a collar. I also have an adorable brown spot on my chin. What can I say? I’m so handsome! I have decided I like humans and am becoming quite comfortable with my foster parents and living as a house kitty. I am very bonded with my brother, Fallon. Please adopt us together! We would love to find a family in time for Christmas so we can watch It's a Wonderful Life with you!
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul.