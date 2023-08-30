The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
TIE DYE
When you come to meet me, you’ll notice that I’m one of those calico cats who has absolutely gorgeous markings! I’m a petite little girl. Friendly, sociable, and playful—that’s me! I’m considerate of other cats playing with toys, but when it’s my turn, I jump on the chance. My papa Mandarin and brother Banshee and I were brought to The Animal League because our human was allergic to us. Banshee and I loved to play together, but he’s adopted now. Mandarin would watch from his cubby. Although we’re not officially bonded, we are used to each other, so please consider adopting us together. Ready to meet us? I hope so!
NEIL PURR
How do you suppose I got my name? From my comforting purr? Why don’t you come in to find out? I’m a handsome guy who lost my home when my human mom died. I lived most of my life with her and the pet dog. I was tolerant of children. I have always been somewhat shy around strangers and independent. I like to play with hair bands but no “wild” toys. I prefer my canned food in the morning and the dry kibble in the afternoon. I guess you’d say that I’m a feline whose wishes have been accommodated. Would you like to continue that tradition? Sounds promising to me! Let’s talk about it!
OREO COOKIE
My brother, Taz, and I have been patient and gentle with the children who came to visit. Unfortunately, one of them became allergic to us. I’m a purebred Siberian Husky, almost 2 years old. I’m house, crate and leash trained. In fact, I walk very well, and I “sit” when told. With your patience, I’d like some further training to learn the rest of the basic commands. My brother and I are a “bonded” pair and need to stay together. We’re good together and always have been! Mostly, we enjoy playing with each other, but playing ball with our people is always a fun game. Are you game enough to take the “dynamic duo” into your heart and home?
SAMANTHA
I’m only five months old, but there’s something I already know for sure: Dogs without a home are very lucky to be brought here! It was a hot summer day when my siblings and I were found on the street. Our kind finder brought us here where TALGV volunteers give us the care we need. Of course, I still have lots to learn. Every puppy does! But I also have lots to give. Love, laughter and loyalty all come with a puppy like me. If you’d like some happy puppy company and have the time and patience to continue teaching me the important lessons I need to learn, I’d love to be your lucky dog forever.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Dogs $85; Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45).
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
GARNET
I’m a long-haired beauty; a gem of a kitten! I was trapped right after I was weaned from my mama. I was dirty, skinny, frightened and weak. Paws Patrol volunteers gave me lots of love, food and medicine. Soon I was healthy to go to my foster mom’s where she has shown me only kindness. I’m starting to trust that I am safe and can finally be a kitten. My favorite plaything is my toy mouse! While I may never be a lap cat, humans are pretty cool. I’d love to find a forever home and have a family. Won’t you come meet me and give me a chance to be part of your life?
ZuZu
I'm a 1-year-old tabby. My feline friends and I were living in an abandoned building that was going to be torn down. We didn't have any place to go and that's when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Now I live in Green Valley and have discovered that the lush life is for me. My favorite thing to do is nap and gently wake up for treats. It would be nice to have another kitty around because I can be a little shy and it would help me feel more secure. If you're looking for a sweet girl to spoil and enjoy naps with on a lazy afternoon, please come visit me soon.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.