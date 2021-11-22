If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Animal League of Green Valley
Paws Patrol Kitties
Dano
Hi, my name Dano! I’m one of three kittens who were born in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When we were about three weeks old, we were all trapped with our mom so that we would stay safe from cars. My sister Lacey and I ended up with a new stepmom and four fun step-siblings. I am outgoing and love all the kittens and adult cats, but I especially love my beautiful sister Lacey. As you will read in her bio, she is very shy, but I bring out her very best. We are a bonded pair, and as long as we’re together, we will both grow into amazing cats!
Lacey
My name is Lacey. I am a sweet, but shy, dilute tortie. I had a bit of a rough beginning because my mom decided to give birth to me and my siblings in a Tucson Police Department parking lot. When we were about three weeks old, we were all trapped with our mom so that we would stay safe from cars. My funny brother Dano and I ended up with a new stepmom. I’m totally bonded with Dano, and I really want to spend the rest of my life with him. With a little time, I will learn to totally trust my new family as long as I have Dano to lead the way!
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform
