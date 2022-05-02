The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Catapult
If you are looking for a smart, playful young cat with super soft fur, look no further! I was adopted as a kitten and went to a household with other cats. Not a good fit for me; I want to be your one and only. So here I am at The Animal League again. However, I’m very friendly with people. In the short time we were together, mom taught me to understand some of her words (like “treat” and “come”) and gestures. She catered to my every whim, even putting ice cubes in my water. I’m hoping to find a new home where I can resume the life to which I have become accustomed.
Castle
My past is a mystery. I was found in the Canoa Ranch area with other cats. All of us were brought here to be well cared for and ready for homes. And that is just what’s happening! Upon arrival, I got the full treatment: I had my “spa day” being cleaned and nails trimmed. I checked out to be a healthy, fine 3-year-old guy. I am a handsome boy with contemplative eyes. I am enjoying the comforts of beds, meals and the security that I lacked in the desert. (No place for cats!) Although I’m not telling about my past, it is true that I am a survivor. Won’t you come meet me?
Luna
I’m a Treeing Walker Coonhound, and although no longer a puppy, I still have lots of energy to run and chase. I am currently staying with foster parents who have a nice, big yard and another dog with whom I get along well. But they say that I can’t stay because I’m not at all fond of their cats. I am well behaved on a leash, but I’m a strong girl and need a strong person to walk with me. I love being with all kinds of people, and I love learning new things. I already know the “sit,” “down” and “stay” commands. My favorite place is next to my human. Will you be mine?
Starr
While spending time with my foster dad, I discovered how loving family life can be. I happily made myself at home and respected the house rules by not chewing on or touching anything I shouldn’t and asking to go potty. When being introduced to different people, I made my “dad” proud by always being polite and friendly. I follow commands, such as “sit” and “stay,” especially at mealtimes. Being a very affectionate gal, I discovered recliners (and beds) are great places to cuddle. I love sharing a home with my “people,” but I’d rather not share it with another pet! Do you have an empty spot in your home that needs filling? Luckily I'm available!
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
McCall
Looking for a loving playmate? It’s hard to believe but I used to be a frightened kitten. Thanks to patience and kindness by the folks at Paws Patrol, I’ve been given a chance to be a joyful kitten. My foster family made all the difference. I adore being around them, especially my foster mom. She can pet and play with me all day long as far as I’m concerned. I also like to sit on her lap, but so far, I’m not too happy about being picked up. I am now ready for my forever home. Another cat or two to play with would be great! I might even be up for a nice dog.
Visa
Howdy! Looking for a man in a Tuxedo with love written on his face? Look no further! My name is Visa, and I was brought to Paws Patrol as a stray from Tubac. My rescue person said I think I'm a dog because I loved to hang out with his dogs! Is that a bad thing? Heck no! It just means I'm a very friendly guy and like to be in the middle of the action! I love attention and I am very laid back. Notice the heart shape on my nose. It is a symbol of love and I have lots to give! That should explain everything. Come meet me and make me yours!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform