The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Tamale
Don’t you just love my name? I do! I couldn’t have chosen a better one. I was found way, way out in the desert all alone. Sad indeed. But my rescuer brought me to The Animal League where I am being well cared for. A 2-year-old handsome lad with a sleek coat of fur, I am learning to appreciate the kind attention of the volunteers. They feed me and pet me and give me safe places to stay. I like that! However, I would prefer my own home with my own humans to love on. Won’t you come meet me? My future is bright. Perhaps we could share it together?
Everest
I arrived here at The Animal League with other cats and my kittens, all of us looking for better homes. I am 2 years old and have a sleek black coat with a little white on my belly and yellow-green eyes. I’ve been hanging out on the higher perches of the cat tree here and using its scratching post. I love to play and have learned how nice it is to be petted and brushed. I prefer to have my human’s undivided attention — I don’t like to share it with other cats. I think I’m ready for a new home and would love to meet you soon!
Ringo
Four of us were found together, all 6-month-old boys, and brought to TALGV. Someone had the clever idea that we could be the Fab Four. Now, I am much too young to understand what that means, but perhaps you do. In any case, I think I got the coolest name! I am the most handsome, too, don’t you think? Mom and Dad were pretty big dogs, I think, so I’ll probably grow into a big dog too. We’ve been told we must find ourselves a “forever home,” a place where we can play and run and have someone teach us good doggie manners. Do you have such a place? Then please come to meet and take me home!
Tyke
Tyler and I were picked up on the Tohono O'Odham reservation by the tribal police and were brought to TALGV. We were checked out and found to be about 2 years old. Then we started our new routine with two daily walks. I’m not crazy about the leash (I’m improving), or being confined to my kennel, but I heard someone mention I’m making an effort to adapt to my surroundings. Tyler and I may have come in together, but now we need our separate spaces, and I need to focus more on social interaction with “humans.” I’d love a home fenced space with an experienced “dog person” who has the time and patience to help me become the dog I know I can be…YOUR dog!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Face masks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Ways to help our dogs and cats:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Ariel
My name is Ariel. I am a very beautiful buff tabby, don't you think? I have lived with other cats in my life but have decided I want to be an only cat. What can I say, a girl needs her own space, right? Being 7 years old, I finally know what I like and that’s being your one and only kitty! I’m also looking for a companion to help take care of me. I had to have surgery in my ear so I will count on you to make sure everything is OK there. Please come see me. You won't be able to resist taking me home to be your bestie forever!
Vail
Look at my sweet face! My tuxedo pattern is really lovely! I was trapped together with another feline and used to be very frightened kittens. Luckily, we hit the jackpot when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Our foster family has been a life-saver, showing us that humans can be kind. In my foster home, I’ve been given a chance to be a happy, playful kitty. I love to sit and sleep with my foster mom. When I first meet you, I may be a little shy. Please give me a chance; soon I’ll be a very loving friend. If you have room for two, why not adopt me and a friend together!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform