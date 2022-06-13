The Animal League of Green Valley
Sparkle
Little old me was found at the El Toro and Alvernon Road area. I had just been dumped there. Not a very nice way to treat a cat. However, the kind lady who rescued me brought me to The Animal League where I have been taken care of … to the max! Being in “the family way,” I was fostered until my kittens and I were ready to be adopted. We are now ready! I’m a petite young lady who is very friendly. Just come meet me and let me demonstrate my charms. I have so much love and playfulness to share. Won’t you consider me as an addition to your home?
Buddy
Very friendly and bonded with Molly, I like to play with everything. I love to be brushed and petted. I also like to sit on a lap for extra attention. I sleep either in a bed or cat tower. I eat both dry and canned food. Found in her neighborhood, our rescuer attempted to integrate Molly and me into her home. She took us to her vet and had me neutered and Molly spayed. She had us both vaccinated and proclaimed healthy. Despite her efforts, her resident cat was too stressed to accept us, so she sadly had to bring us here. However, we’re ready to meet our new humans. Won’t you come in to meet us?
Shiloh
In your opinion, should a 2-month-old puppy be left out in this scary world alone and unsupervised? No!! I agree. I deserve a better start in life than that. I’m a feisty (and cute) little Staffie mix girl, and I need someone to guide me in the right direction before I get myself into trouble. You know how mischievous and inquisitive we can be at this age! Learning how to walk on a leash is a big step, and so is learning how to be social. I DO enjoy being with “humans!” Wait … you’re a “human” aren't you? One who’s looking for someone like me? Please, let’s meet to discuss our future together!
Tyler
My buddy Tyke and I were roaming around the Tohono O'Odham reservation, when the tribal police picked us up, but instead of jail we came to TALGV. We were declared undernourished but healthy, then introduced to our daily routine, starting with walks (I’m quite a challenge). I’m still not thrilled about wearing a collar and leash, and I vocally express my fear of being confined to my kennel (probably never an “inside” dog). I now have separate accommodations, which makes it easier to socialize with people and find out what makes humans tick. I need an experienced “dog person” with a fenced space, time, and patience to allow me to become the dog I’m meant to be...YOUR dog!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV SHELTER HOURS are 10 AM to 2 PM, DAILY. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Jason
Hi! My name is Jason, and I came to Paws Patrol with my three brothers. We were all a little nervous about humans, but I was the first one to decide I loved petting and scratches! I reached my little paws out of the kennel to get attention whenever a human passes by. The Paws Patrol volunteers are very friendly and love giving me attention. They also feed me whenever I'm hungry and, hey, I'm a kitten, so I'm always hungry! I’m ready to find my forever home so I can grow and bond with a kind human who loves me as much as I will them! Please take me home to be your bestie!
Michael
Hey, my name is Michael! Like Jason, I came to Paws Patrol with my brothers. I was a little nervous about humans at first, but I watched my brother, Jason, being petted and he really likes it! So naturally, I wanted to follow his foot-paws and gave it a try. Guess what? I like being petted too! Did I mention I’m also a very handsome brown tabby? My markings are very striking! When I am out of the kennel, I am the first one to try all those fun cat toys. If you’re looking for a playful friend, I’m your cat! Please take me home so you can be my favorite person forever!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform