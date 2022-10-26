The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
CURRY
I came to The Animal League because I didn’t adjust well when mom had a new baby—I kinda acted up. Hey, at age 10 it’s a bit hard to accept change! I’m looking for a home where I can be your only object of affection. At 16 pounds, I’m one big boy! I like to be held like a baby, you can rub my belly, and I like petting and brushing. I'm shy with strangers but will warm up. If you’re looking for a solo pet, I could be your solution. I still have time to be a nice companion. I am sweet and would like to sleep right next to you each night.
LUNCHBOX
I am an adorable member of the Chewing Gum Litter. We arrived at The Animal League from Globe, Arizona. Quite a ride for ten kittens! Found as strays, we needed a place to grow before being adopted into our own homes. Well, now I’m ready! Just come to meet me. I’m friendly and outgoing and am overcoming my shyness since I’ve been around such nice humans. The kind volunteers are teaching me the advantages of being petted and played with. I like it! I have beautiful markings and very soft fur. I’m longing for my own first real home. Please come meet me and see if I could go home with YOU!
GRACE
I was just a youngster when I was adopted from TALGV six years ago. Then my “dad” passed away. Now I’m hoping to find a new “forever” home. I've been gentle and tolerant around children (from 2 to 14). I’m leash and house trained, know how to “sit” and “lay,” can use a doggie door, and ask to “go potty.” I’ve already enjoyed visiting the TALGV play yard and am hoping one of my neighbors can meet me for a playdate. I enjoy my daily walks.They’re helping me regain my girlish figure, plus I get to spend time with the volunteers. What girl doesn’t like attention? Now it’s my turn to get YOUR attention. Please take me home!!
LILLY
I’m a 4-year-old Boxer mix who “loves dogs and children.” I also lived with two cats. I know how to sit, shake, and stay, use a doggy door, and ask to go out. I enjoy playing ball, and being close to my person. I’m a sociable gal, so if someone leaves the gate open, it’s an invitation to go meet the neighbors. Back at TALGV, I was given the privilege of being an “acting” foster mom to a young pup after his mom found her forever home. I know there’s a home out there for me… maybe yours! Please come and visit. I can be ready to go in two shakes of a “dog’s” tail!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. The Attic Thrift Store is open Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Adoption fees (kittens under 1 year old are two for one price): cats $45; dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
RITZY
I'm a beautiful girl with the softest gray fur. I was found in Rio Rico and brought to Paws Patrol just after my kittens were born. When the local veterinarian checked me out, they discovered I was FIV positive but according to Paws Patrol volunteers, I also tested positive for being awesome. I am a gentle girl who loves to be held and receive cuddles, chin scratches, and treats. I am very healthy and since FIV can only be spread by a deep bite wound, I am able to live with other cats. I love people so much but I'm still looking for someone to love me in return. Could that be you?
CURIE
Hey! Curie here. I am a beautiful gray dilute torti kitty with a panther-like face and long legs. I’m a little over two years old and aren't I a beauty?! I was adopted from Paws Patrol when I was a kitten but had to be returned because my human couldn't take care of me anymore. I have a quiet little meow and like to be petted. Please adopt me and I will become your best friend and pal! I'm not a sharing kind of gal so please make me your one and only kitty. What can I say, I want all your attention for the rest of my days! Let’s make that happen soon!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform