The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Josie
Do you appreciate a cat who will warm up to you quickly? Well, come meet me and let me show you my charms! I enjoy watching animals and birds out the window from my high cat condo. (I also like to nap there!) My companion Bucco and I shared several loving years with our human dad before he passed. His family said that I would get a burst of energy and patrol the house right after bedtime, and then come sleep at dad’s feet. It’s known that I like other cats and humans, but not so sure about children. So it’s best for Bucco and me to share a quiet home. Will it be yours?
Bucco
Do you appreciate a friendly feline who showers you with attention? If so, then I’m your cat! My companion Josie and I spent several good years with our human dad who loved us. Sadly, when he passed, his family could not take us in. So here we are awaiting our next home together. I’m a handsome gentleman who is friendly with other cats, dogs, and humans. And I love to talk! So, stop on by and let’s chat. Thanks to my age, I have Vet Care Support for Life so that is an added benefit to adopting me. Josie and I have lots of love to share and would love to share it with you!
Norman
I was hiking down Nogales Highway, thinking I was on a great adventure, when someone decided it would be safer for me at TALGV. I’m a 10-month-old Hound mix and I love treats. What young pup doesn’t? I’m a boy you might consider “rambunctious” because I’m so full of energy and want to run, jump, and play all the time. People have mentioned I need training, something they refer to as “basic commands.” I already respond to “sit” and I can use a doggie door but if you’re patient, willing and ready to teach me, I’m willing to learn more! Please call for an appointment to meet your newest (& most lovable) challenge.
Frodo
I’m a big “teddy-bear-like” boy, and I require someone strong enough to handle me. I love my walks and at first I may get excited, but once we get going I walk very well and pay close attention to my handler. I enjoy going for rides, but I may need assistance getting into high clearance vehicles. You know how hips can be! (I take daily pain medication that will be paid for by Vet Care Support for Life.) I may be curious about other dogs but when provoked I react mildly, but I understand the “leave it” command, plus “sit,” “wait,” and “let’s go.” Take me for a walk; take me home; keep me forever…Please!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
OTHER WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
McCall
Looking for a loving playmate? It’s hard to believe but I used to be a frightened kitten. Thanks to patience and kindness by the folks at Paws Patrol, I’ve been given a chance to be a joyful kitten. My foster family made all the difference. I adore being around them, especially my foster mom. She can pet and play with me all day long as far as I’m concerned. I also like to sit on her lap, but so far, I’m not too happy about being picked up. I am now ready for my forever home. Another cat or two to play with would be great! I might even be up for a nice dog.
Vail
Look at my sweet face! My tuxedo pattern is really lovely! My sister McCall and I were trapped together and used to be very frightened kittens. Luckily we hit the jackpot when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Our foster family has been a life-saver. Showing us that humans can be kind. In my foster home, I’ve been given a chance to be a happy, playful kitty. I love to sit and sleep with my foster mom. When I first meet you, I may be a little shy. Please give me a chance; soon I’ll be a very loving friend. If you have room for two, why not adopt me and my sister McCall together!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform