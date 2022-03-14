The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
Gemini
I’m a gentle, quiet gentleman with impeccable behavior, and I get along with other cats and small dogs. I have a handsome snowy white coat, with eyes that are two different colors: one light blue, the other yellow-green. In my last home I really pigged out and gained lots of weight, so my blood sugar was out of whack. With the care of nice people at The Animal League, I have shed some pounds by returning to a normal diet, and I don’t have to take medication now as long as I eat right (regular cat food). Maybe you can help me stick with my diet in return for lots of love and affection?
Dax
As a stray, I was left to rely on the kindness of strangers. Thankfully, kind people heard me crying outside their house and brought me to TALGV. I was deemed healthy upon examination except I had a hurt foot. They suspected this trauma was from a car. Once again, a kind person, the vet, tended to my injury. I am doing well in a safe environment with other cats. Since I am FIV positive, I have Vet Care Support for Life. I really appreciate the kindness of the volunteers who care for me. What more could I want than food, water, and petting? Answer: a home of my own! Perhaps with you? Please come meet me!
Foxy
Are you interested in a 10-year-old female Red Heeler with Vet Care Support for Life (quirks included)? My foster mom admits my reputation at TALGV for being “highly selective” in who I like is well earned, but I can be lovable with the right person. I'm good when left alone, and if I'm rewarded with a brisk walk at the end of a car ride, I'll be happy. When guests arrive, I get a timeout in my crate or another room. If you're that "special" person who's willing to make some provisions, we should meet. I’m “unique,” but if you’re (preferably) a female, who can adjust to my idiosyncrasies, we should get along just fine.
Heidi
“I love people!” I’ll go out of my way to meet “dog friendly” people on my walks. Who doesn’t appreciate a neighborly pet or two. I do need additional behavior training around other dogs, and a strong outgoing handler. I’m well behaved in the house and won’t get on furniture unless I’m invited. Speaking of furniture, I’m very particular about my “beds,” and where I sleep. When I get a whim, or feel ignored, I’ll move them around. I’m potty trained, and I know sign language. Did I mention I’m deaf? I’m a good watch dog and I’ll bark out a warning (critters be on guard). I’ll need love, cuddles, and hugs. How about you?
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
Zeus
I came to Paws Patrol at a young age and have gained a lot of confidence. I have lots of kitty friends — most have been adopted except for me and my bonded partner Zippy. He and I are looking for a forever home and will put our best paws forward. Currently, I am the watchful eye of the Paws Patrol office and like to be above and around you, but just out of reach. I am a little allusive, but if you are looking for the most handsome and photogenic cat you will meet, I'm your guy. Even Zippy will pose with me! I may not be a lap kitty, but I am always nearby. (115)
Zippy
The Paws Patrol volunteers have been working hard to teach me to trust people and I have come a long way. I really like my partner Zeus and he is more daring than I. In many ways, I am a typical cat…I love to play with toys and other kitties. I would like to be part of your family, along with Zeus. We are both a bit elusive to pet, and would probably not be lap kitties, but we are friendly, photogenic and a handsome pair. We spent the last few years being the watchful eyes of the office; now it is time for us to find a loving home we can call our own. (115)
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform