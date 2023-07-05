The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
AVILA
I’ve had four homes over the years and each one was different. In my first home, I realized I didn’t like children. In my second home, I realized I didn’t like dogs. Somehow, I wound up in a third home with dogs, so that didn’t work out for long. The fourth time was the charm, though, and I spent many years with a nice lady and no other pets or kids. But now she’s moving across the country. She says I’m a good eater and a lap sitter once I know you. Back at The Animal League once again, I’m not a happy camper. Can you help me get an attitude adjustment?
ANGEL
All my life I lived outside. Terrible place for a cat. It’s a miracle I survived, but I did! The neighbor who fed me named me Angel. Supernatural powers of survival. Now at The Animal League, I am quiet and shy. I am trying to adjust to indoor living which is safer and better (think three meals a day and places to sleep with cat trees to climb on and cubbies to hide in). I am learning to appreciate the kindnesses of the volunteers who pet me and brush me. I’m a petite lady with soft gray fur who needs a loving home where my personality can shine. Perhaps that’s yours? Please come meet me!
LEFTY
I’m fortunate to be in a foster home now where my broken heart can mend. Not only did I lose my home, I also lost the only family I’ve ever known since they adopted me as a puppy twelve years ago. I’m shy when first meeting new people, but I’m a friendly girl, accustomed to a quiet home. I do enjoy walks where I can inspect all the wonderful scents and enjoy the outdoors when it’s cool outside. Since I’m an amazing Senior dog, my adopter will get the benefit of my having Vet Care Support for Life. Please check back for updates from my foster mom, but make an appointment to meet me soon.
SUPERIOR
Not long ago, my siblings and I were all alone in a wash… hungry, thirsty puppies, not knowing what to do. Suddenly, almost everything changed! A kind stranger brought us here, where we’ve been safe and comfy, playing and growing ever since. Of course, we’re still puppies, adorable and fun, with lots to learn. TALGV volunteers have started teaching us how to walk on a leash, and other things good dogs know. I’m a Heeler/Lab mix female, black with white and speckled markings. I hope to grow into a loyal, good dog who makes my person happy. If you could guide me on that path, and love me along the way, I’d forever be glad to be yours.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10 years and cats 12 years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (kittens 2 for $45); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
KIRBY
My name is Kirby and I am the most delightful little boy. My foster family has been so kind to my mom and siblings. Not only am I the only kitten lucky enough to inherit my mom's white socks, but I'm also a great entertainer. My foster mom says that I can do awesome sideway landings and am able to spin in the air! Sometimes I hear my foster family giggle and say that I have the cutest butt waddle but I don't mind because I know I look quite dapper in my bow tie. If you're looking for a boy who will tumble for you, please come meet me soon.
ZUZU
I'm a 1-year-old-tabby. My feline friends and I were living in an abandoned building that was going to be torn down. We didn't have any place to go and that's when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Now I live in Green Valley and have discovered that the lush life is for me. My favorite thing to do is nap and gently wake up for treats. It would be nice to have another kitty around because I can be a little shy and it would help me feel more secure. If you're looking for a sweet girl to spoil and enjoy naps with on a lazy afternoon, please come visit me soon.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.