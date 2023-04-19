The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
EMPRESS
A nice man found me in a colony of abandoned cats and took me in along with several others of us. He says I’m gentle and shy but responsive to attention. Here at The Animal League I’ve been hiding out a little and am getting used to the friendly attention of the volunteers. It’s all so new to me! I’m not yet comfortable playing or being touched here, but in my last home I did like petting and was friendly. I’m mostly black with white paws and a smudge of white on my cheek and forehead. My eyes are glowing yellow. I’m looking for a stable home where I can show off my better qualities.
SERAFINA
How’s this for a mistaken identity? My owner thought I was a male until I had a litter of kittens! Since he couldn’t afford spay and shots for all of us, he brought me to The Animal League. Here I am awaiting adoption into my own home where I will be appreciated for my feminine charm. Currently, I’m ”betwixt and between “ as I adjust to my surroundings. You may find me in my cubby. However, with kind words and petting, the volunteers are finding me to be sweet. I have much love and devotion to provide you. If you’re looking for feline companionship, please come meet me! We could become best friends.
ARTY
I was a county (PACC) shelter pooch that had been overlooked by potential adopters. It’s not because I’m not special—I AM! It’s just that PACC had 400 other furry choices. Luckily TALGV volunteers saw my sparkling personality and they picked ME to come here where I could shine. My TALGV friends say I’m a “great dog” who knows how to “sit,” “stay,” “heel,” and “come.” I also know the “watch me” command and walk well on a leash. My hobbies include the outdoors—especially hiking—and I like playing with dog friends and people friends. ALL PEOPLE! And once I warm up to you, this mellow fellow becomes a sweetheart. Can I be YOUR pick?
BABY
I’ve had homes prior to arriving at TALGV. I haven’t found the right home for me yet, but my hopes are high. My TALGV friends tell me I’m adorable, and they even think it’s cute that I need a nightlight on at bedtime and prefer to eat my meals in bed. My new friends have found I’m adjusting quite well to the wonderful care, love and attention I receive here. I get to have playtime, go on walks, and get cuddle time. Do you have a place for me where I know I’m safe? Everyone knows the rule: “Nobody puts Baby in the corner.” The only places I belong are in your Heart and your Home.
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
SNOW
I'm a beautiful mostly white kitty with baby blue eyes and gorgeous marmalade accents, making me an extra special Siamese mix. I started life in a feral colony but was trapped with my siblings, which turned out to be my lucky day. I came into a loving foster home as a frightened kitten, but soon enough, I learned the love of humans! I am an active 6-month-old boy who loves my treats, head scratches, and my foster lap. I also love to talk! If you want a chatty, pretty kitty, look no further. I’m a little shy until I get to know you, but I’d sure like you to give me a chance!
ZUZU
I'm a 3-year-old tabby. My feline friends and I were living in an abandoned building that was going to be torn down. We didn't have any place to go and that's when Paws Patrol came to our rescue! Now I live in Green Valley and have discovered that the lush life is for me. My favorite thing to do is nap and gently wake up for treats. It would be nice to have another kitty around because I can be a little shy and it would help me feel more secure. If you're looking for a sweet girl to spoil and enjoy naps with on a lazy afternoon, please come visit me soon.
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform.