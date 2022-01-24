The Animal League of Green Valley
Bigelow
Found alongside I-19, I was saved from disaster by being brought to TALGV. Well, wouldn’t you know? I endured weeks-long ringworm protocol so basically missed the joy of my kittenhood. I didn’t have much human contact. That took its toll. Thankfully, a kind couple adopted me. They said I was shy with everyone yet needed attention. I was loving and never bit or scratched furniture or them. I hid during the day and batted balls around at night. At TALGV I am hiding in my cubby but will allow volunteers to pet me. I haven’t minded another cat joining me in the cubby so maybe I need a playmate? Please give me another chance!
Chase
Through no fault of my own, I have been a TALGV resident several times. As a kitten, I was rescued with my three littermates from TALGV’s parking lot when a woman left us in a box with no explanation! After being well-cared for by my TALGV foster, I was adopted and lived for several years in a home. In a turn of events, I was recently returned to TALGV. Then a gentleman adopted me, but he couldn’t take care of me properly so here I am again. What a whirlwind! And through it all, I have remained the sweetest, most friendly cat! You MUST come meet me and let me shower you with my affection!
Lance
Being the free-spirited boy that I am, I decided to go on an adventure. Fortunately for me, I safely ended up at TALGV. I’m friendly, outgoing, and love people, and often express my feelings vocally. I love playing and exercising. I walk and take corrections well on a leash, but tend to pull. What I need is firm, gentle training! Training on loose leash walking is recommended. I ride well in a vehicle, sit on command, and know how to wait and go when requested. My amount of agitation to other dogs depends on distance, my “threshold” range. Speaking of threshold, I hear your home has one! That’s one threshold I’m willing to live with…forever.
Pepper
It’s been a while since I arrived here, but I've come a long way. I’m still that sweet, energetic gal who enjoys playing with toys, and going for walks. I LOVE hikes especially when there’s water available for me to splash in and play. I’m crate trained and understand the commands “sit” and “down,” and I’ll happily shake if you offer your paw first. During previous meet and greets, I’ve been good around children of various ages, but I absolutely put my paw down when it comes to sharing my home with a cat. If you’re interested, I’m sure we can work out an arrangement where you offer me a loving home ... and I accept.
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. Our ATTIC THRIFT STORE IS OPEN MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 10 AM TO 2 PM. Facemasks are requested if you have not been vaccinated. TALGV shelter hours are 10 AM to 2 PM daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
Biscuit
Hello! My name is Biscuit. I’m light, soft and warm like buttermilk biscuits. I am a beautiful Calico/Siamese mix with blue eyes! I have unique markings that are called "ghost markings," so what would’ve been gray and orange spots are taupe. I am very confident and curious, and I love to run and jump! I love to cuddle when in the mood, but I’m not too fond of being held. I should be okay in a home with quiet, gentle dogs. I feel I’m ready to have my forever home, but I’m bonded with my sister, Dimple. Would you take both of us? We’ll be available at the end of January. (111)
Dimple
Hi Southern Arizona! My name is Dimple and one look at my cute face and pretty markings. You will fall in love! Dimple is so fitting for my name because of a single gray spot on my back. It looks like a little dimple! Just like my sister Biscuit, I too am very playful, but I love to lie next to you when in the mood. I am bonded with Biscuit; I love her so much! We have the best time playing games, snuggling together, and I cannot think of a life in a forever home without my best friend. Would you be willing to make us part of your family?
Starting in February, Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita.