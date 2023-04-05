The Animal League of Green Valley
520-625-3170
BRYSON
Who am I? I’d love to tell you, but as a stray, I just can’t. I appeared at the front door of my rescuer’s home in the area of Abrego Drive, near Sprouts. (I doubt that I was shopping there!). Thankfully, I was brought here and checked out A-OK with only a few missing teeth. The kind volunteers are showing me how being loved by a human is the best! I’m one handsome buff-colored guy who wants my own human to care for me. A life on the streets is not for me. Please come meet me and see just how much personality I have! I’m waiting for you!
STILTSKIN
Stray. That word conjures up sad times for me and my buddy, Rumple. We were found outside our rescuer’s house. How did we get there? No one knows. What IS known is that at The Animal League I’m a friendly guy who wants a home of my own. It’s best that I’m an ONLY PET. Although I get along okay with other felines at the shelter, I did not get along with another cat who was adopted along with me. In that home I was outgoing and a greeter. They said I was street-smart and intelligent. I liked to play with toys. I appreciated their attention. With that said, if you want an only pet, I’m yours!
ZIVA
Imagine five growing puppies crammed into a small crate and left at the side of the road. That’s the story of my brothers and me (the only female)—five puppies, all in good shape, and so glad to be found! Our breed? Best guess is Lab/Shepherd/Rottie mix, so we’ll probably become big dogs. I’d add friendly, active, and fun-loving, because that’s who we are today. We enjoy going to the TALGV play yard, where we meet other dogs, and we’re learning important puppy lessons, including how to walk on a leash. I’m ready to go home. If you have room in your heart and life for a growing pup, could my happy forever home be with you?
CAPTAIN CRUNCH
I am a medium-sized, Shepherd-mix boy who was rescued with four other pups on a Tucson street. The only crime committed by this cereal gang: We were unwanted. Fortunately, some good Samaritans spotted us and brought us to TALGV. My volunteer friends say I’m small in stature for a Shepherd mix. They also say I’m a little shy—but that’s to be expected when you’re scared—and that I’m a sweet, mild-mannered fellow who could use some basic training. Are you a patient leader who can teach this Captain the ins-and-outs of being your second in command? And can you provide some "crunch," too? If so, I’ll provide the love. C’mon, let’s hear it: “Aye, aye, Captain!”
TALGV is at 1600 W Duval Mine Rd. Thrift Store hours Monday, Thursday, Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Donations First Sunday of month.) Shelter hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Please see dogs at talgv.org; then call for appointment to meet. Dogs 10+ years and cats 12+ years receive Vet Care Support for Life. Cats $45 (2 for 1, except VCSFL); Dogs $85.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-4024
TRUFFLES
With soulful blue eyes and a charming personality, I am a 7-month-old handsome boy looking for a loving home. My journey began when my mother and siblings were discovered living in a car engine in Rio Rico. Thankfully, I was rescued. Now I’m thriving in a safe and comfortable foster home. My foster family includes other pets, and I get along well with all of them, especially their cat. Ideally, my new home would also have other pets for me to play and cuddle with. Although I can be shy at times, I enjoy being petted and rewarded with treats. Give me a chance to adjust and I'll be your faithful companion for life!
VAIL
Hi, my name is Vail, and I'm a gorgeous 2-year-old tuxedo cat with long white whiskers and enchanting eyes. I was recently adopted, but unfortunately, I had to leave because I couldn't get along with the resident cat. My fur is extremely soft, and I adore being petted. Once I'm accustomed to my surroundings, I'm a sociable cat who loves human company. My foster family is teaching me the joys of being pampered, and I'm loving every moment of it! My greatest desire is to find my forever home soon, where I can show my appreciation by rubbing against your legs, hands, and face. Please come and meet me; I'm sure we'll get along fabulously!
Adoption fees for Paws Patrol cats are $75 for a single cat or $125 for a pair. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform