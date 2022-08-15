The Animal League of Green Valley
Hazel
I came to The Animal League as a stray. My foster mom soon learned how smart I am — I taught myself to turn on the bathroom faucet and the radio! Then she started calling me “Hazel Marie” because she said I needed a middle name for these situations. I am super-playful and was kinda lonely until she brought me a foster brother I could play with and cuddle. When I sleep, I like to be on you and purr. I’m a “greeter,” approaching anyone new in hopes of being petted. I have a mostly white coat and a teeny beauty spot near my nose, just like Kitty on Gunsmoke. I promise to be your loving companion!
Ruth
Just as in the ancient writings, I am waiting for that special somebody who will redeem me. I was found in the Rita Ranch area, along with my feline companion Naomi (she has already been adopted). Not much is known about my past. I am a petite young lady with searching eyes. Will I see you come in the door to meet me? I hope so! I am currently kind of shy but I’m appreciating the kindness of volunteers at The Animal League. My rescuer saved me from the perils of outside, and I’m grateful. I would so like my own home with my own human to love on. Please come meet ME!
Lola Belle
They added “Belle” to my name because that is what I am: a pretty, sweet, medium sized dog with a beautiful, all-black coat. A nice lady took me in when my owners did not have time for me. Despite my age, she said I was good while in her house but that I need some help with potty training. I am most comfortable when I have a doggy companion who is confident around people. It helps me to come out of my shell to enjoy getting treats and being petted. Do you have a dog that could use some company and be my mentor? Then look no further and come to see me!
Sunshine
I’m an approximately 2-year-old Staffie mix girl with a “sunny” disposition. Do you think that’s how I got my name? I’m quite sweet and affectionate, and I enjoy attention. I’m crate, leash and house trained and can use a doggie door or ask to go out. I know the commands “sit,” “stop,” “down,” and “stay.” I get along fine with “adult” humans, but I really don’t like to share my toys. For this reason I definitely need to be in a home without ANY children. If you think I would fit into your lifestyle, please come in so we can get acquainted with each other. Then if you're ready to let the “sunshine” in, let it be Me!
TALGV is at 1600 W. Duval Mine Road. ATTIC THRIFT STORE is open MONDAYS, THURSDAYS, SATURDAYS, & SUNDAYS, 8 AM to NOON. Facemasks are requested. TALGV SHELTER hours are 10 AM to 2 PM, daily. Intakes and dog adoptions are recommended by appointment. Please visit our website (talgv.org) or www.facebook.com/talgv to see available pets; then call 520-625-3170 to make an appointment to meet. Adoption Fees (for one or two): Cats $45; Dogs $85. All dogs 10 years and older and cats 12 years and older receive Vet Care Support for Life.
WAYS TO HELP OUR DOGS AND CATS:
*DONATED ITEMS: Donations may be dropped off at The Attic on the FIRST SUNDAY OF EACH MONTH ONLY. Limit to 3 boxes or 3 paper bags. You may drop off small furniture items at that time. We appreciate your donation at talgv.org or by mail to help support our animals. Thank you for your contributions.
Paws Patrol Kitties
520-207-402
Cici
Hiya! My name is CiCi and I'm a prissy girl who enjoys naps in the sun, snuggles, attacking wand toys, and bird watching. I like short bouts of playtime then off I go for a snooze, a girl needs her beauty rest! Recently I discovered something called catnip and I find myself losing my mind during paw-dicures at the scratching post. I enjoy receiving and giving attention and affection. I’m also a friendly kitty who gets along with most household animals and family styles! Do you have a place in your heart for a classy lady with a wild side? Then look no further! I’m fun, playful, curious, and can be yours today!
Chico
My name is Chico and I love to play with my cat siblings, foster family, and a strange little dog who thinks he's a cat! My siblings are Pio, Hopi, and CiCi. We have so much energy that we can play all day long! My favorite activities are eating, napping in a sunspot, and chasing the robot vacuum. You'll be able to tell that I love to be petted and snuggled because my purr will be a 9.0 on the Richter scale! I would love to find a home that would take me and one of my siblings. My dream is to grow up with my brothers or sister, so we are never alone!
Paws Patrol kittens 12 months or younger are $65 for one, $100 for two. All other cats are $30. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to meet our cats. Our office is at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. Visit our Fab Felines at Petco in Sahuarita. To help more cats, donate at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform